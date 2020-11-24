Continental, IITs, IIITs in India collaborate on autonomous driving technology research

The collaboration between Continental and the several academic institutions in India would see the research and development of advanced driver assistance systems for autonomous driving technologies.

Continental India has announced its partnership with several academic institutions in India. Continental will collaborate with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, IIT Madras, International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi. Through the partnership, Continental and the academic institutions aim to build competencies on niche ADAS functionalities that would help toward autonomous driving technologies. Continental is one of the leading automotive tech companies working towards the development of autonomous driving technologies. Continental is particularly working on research in scenario perception. It would help in the safety towards pedestrians, bicycles, and animals with onroad protection from pothole and speed bumps. Through the partnership with the academic institutions, Continental India’s aim is to support three key strategic pillars — technological advancement, creating an industry-ready talent pool, and enabling open innovation in the ecosystem.

Praveen Kumar, Head of Engineering, Sensorics – ADAS at Continental’s Technical Center India (TCI) said; “India is recognized as a global base for top engineering talent. We actively engage in high-synergy collaborations with leading research institutions in India. Our research programs aim to push the boundaries of what advanced driver-assistant technologies make possible today. We are committed to the belief that more intelligent vehicles lead to safer roads.”

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) utilise multiple sensor inputs from radar, camera and lidar to help increase safety and comfort, to aid the driver monitor the surroundings, steering, braking, and parking. Currently, the research and development with deep machine learning and next-generation artificial intelligence are being used to bring in technologies that offer better precision and safety by predicting unforeseen driving scenarios in different road conditions across the globe.

ADAS technologies are still in its infancy when it comes to adoption in the Indian market. However, the market is becoming more aware of the technology and its benefits. Continental India hopes that by developing the needed technology advances, it can help direct the public and policy discussion towards a safer future on Indian roads.

