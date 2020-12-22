Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Continental's Business Unit Human Machine Interface is increasing production capacity and development capabilities to meet the growing local demand

Technology company Continental is expanding its Human Machine Interface (HMI) business in India, aided by the recent commencement of Instrument Cluster supplies for Hyundai’s new Verna and Venue models. The company has increased its production and development capabilities to meet the growing local demand. Business Unit Human Machine Interface (HMI BU) is part of the Business Area ‘Vehicle Networking and Information’ (VNI) within Automotive Technologies at Continental and is focused on developing systems and solutions for a holistic human-machine interface, such as instrument clusters, display solutions, head-up displays, multimedia systems, and cockpit high-performance computers.

In India, the business unit has been successfully partnering with automotive OEMs to deliver user-experience rich information systems and solutions. In 2018, the HMI BU reached a production milestone of one million instrument clusters a year, in India. From the beginning of production to the present day, the business unit has produced over 8 million instrument clusters.

According to Prasad C. Basappa, Head of Business Unit Human Machine Interface in India, ” We are upbeat about the growth potential of products, software, and services that enrich the user experience (UX) of vehicle drivers and passengers in India. The user experience is becoming the key product differentiator for vehicle manufacturers and buying decisions by consumers are influenced by UX more than ever. The global market is growing significantly, and the value share is also increasing in India. As a global market leader in this field, we have received some significant orders in 2020 to continue our growth journey here.”

For this reason, the recent capacity augmentation in Bengaluru for HMI supports Continental’s philosophy of ‘In the market, for the market’. “In addition to supporting the local market, our products manufactured in India continue to be used on cars that some vehicle manufacturers export to different markets in Asia, North America, Europe and Africa”, Prasad C Basappa concludes.

