Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Continental's Business Unit Human Machine Interface is increasing production capacity and development capabilities to meet the growing local demand

By:December 22, 2020 1:18 PM
continental hmi business

Technology company Continental is expanding its Human Machine Interface (HMI) business in India, aided by the recent commencement of Instrument Cluster supplies for Hyundai’s new Verna and Venue models. The company has increased its production and development capabilities to meet the growing local demand. Business Unit Human Machine Interface (HMI BU) is part of the Business Area ‘Vehicle Networking and Information’ (VNI) within Automotive Technologies at Continental and is focused on developing systems and solutions for a holistic human-machine interface, such as instrument clusters, display solutions, head-up displays, multimedia systems, and cockpit high-performance computers.

In India, the business unit has been successfully partnering with automotive OEMs to deliver user-experience rich information systems and solutions. In 2018, the HMI BU reached a production milestone of one million instrument clusters a year, in India. From the beginning of production to the present day, the business unit has produced over 8 million instrument clusters.

Also read: Continental Transparent Hood: Car safety feature that allows driver to see through bonnet

According to Prasad C. Basappa, Head of Business Unit Human Machine Interface in India, ” We are upbeat about the growth potential of products, software, and services that enrich the user experience (UX) of vehicle drivers and passengers in India. The user experience is becoming the key product differentiator for vehicle manufacturers and buying decisions by consumers are influenced by UX more than ever. The global market is growing significantly, and the value share is also increasing in India. As a global market leader in this field, we have received some significant orders in 2020 to continue our growth journey here.”

For this reason, the recent capacity augmentation in Bengaluru for HMI supports Continental’s philosophy of ‘In the market, for the market’. “In addition to supporting the local market, our products manufactured in India continue to be used on cars that some vehicle manufacturers export to different markets in Asia, North America, Europe and Africa”, Prasad C Basappa concludes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Exclusive! Maruti Suzuki to begin Jimny India manufacturing soon: Production trials underway

Exclusive! Maruti Suzuki to begin Jimny India manufacturing soon: Production trials underway

Detel Tred: Everything you wanted to know about the "world's most affordable helmet"

Detel Tred: Everything you wanted to know about the "world's most affordable helmet"

Tata Gravitas undisguised spy shots revealed: What to expect from Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Tata Gravitas undisguised spy shots revealed: What to expect from Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Aprilia SXR160 review: Finally a value-for-money performance scooter from Italy?

Aprilia SXR160 review: Finally a value-for-money performance scooter from Italy?

Maruti Suzuki launches 'Winter Service Campaign': Offers free 27-point vehicle checkup

Maruti Suzuki launches 'Winter Service Campaign': Offers free 27-point vehicle checkup

Indian government mulls E20 ethanol mixed petrol to curb vehicle emissions: Pros and cons explained

Indian government mulls E20 ethanol mixed petrol to curb vehicle emissions: Pros and cons explained

Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features