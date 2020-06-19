Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

A mechatronics engineer who also holds a doctorate in computer sciences, Falk-Gierlinger will succeed Bernd Neitzel, who is retiring after more than 14 years at the helm of the development service provider.

June 19, 2020

Continental has announced the appointment of Dr Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as the new Managing Director of Continental Engineering Services starting 1 July 2020. A mechatronics engineer who also holds a doctorate in computer sciences, Falk-Gierlinger will succeed Bernd Neitzel, who is retiring after more than 14 years at the helm of the development service provider and after a total of 37 years with Continental. 47-year-old Falk-Gierlinger joins Continental after working for engineering service provider Alten. He began his career in 1998 at Bosch, where he held various management positions in Vienna and Stuttgart. After a two-year stint at the French automotive supplier Valeo in Paris, he returned to Stuttgart in 2013 to join MBtech. The new managing director brings extensive experience in software development, drive technologies and electromobility to Continental Engineering Services.

As the new Managing Director, Falk-Gierlinger is taking over a company that is optimally positioned both technologically and financially and will be able to further expand a unique competitive position: With the entire technology pool of the Continental parent company behind him, coupled with the creativity and agility of small engineering teams, Continental Engineering Services has established itself as a sought-after innovation partner for individual, tailor-made solutions for the mobility of the future, Dr Dirk Abendroth, Chief Technology Officer Automotive at Continental, said commenting on the change in management.

“Christoph Falk-Gierlinger will continue to advance the company with his expertise in alternative drives, driver assistance systems, electromobility and networking, particularly in the central areas of automated driving, connectivity and electrification. In addition, diversification into new industries will also expand the global footprint.”

Continental Engineering Services develops solutions for automotive applications from scratch or adapts proven high-volume technologies for small series vehicles. In addition, the transfer of automotive technologies is becoming increasingly important in sectors such as agriculture, medical technology, construction machinery, railways, aviation, aerospace and shipping.

