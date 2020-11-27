69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

81 percent of surveyed Indian consumers are comfortable sharing their data with OEMs, dealers, and commercial third parties, if they receive significant benefits in return though only 35 percent of consumers say they would most trust a car manufacturer to manage their connected data

November 27, 2020
internet connected cars

Deloitte India’s latest automotive report emphasises the need for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to build a connected car strategy that contains a differentiated customer experience at its core backed by technological innovation and data insights to cater to the new-age digital consumer. Reimagining success for automakers thus means understanding customers on a more personal, emotional, and experiential level throughout the entire customer journey by being “customer-centric” rather than “product-centric”.

As COVID-19 elevates the dependency on smartphones, digitisation, health, and hygiene are taking centre stage. A connected car’s proposition of minimum touch ethos, user preference awareness, and convenience-led customer experience will be key value drivers for OEMs.

Thriving in such a technology-fuelled world will therefore need OEMs to leverage the power of data at one end, whilst also ensuring that cyber security strategies are well embedded across their entire ecosystem, starting from design, manufacturing, and sales to dealerships.

Key trends/observations emerging:

Personalisation – Differentiated experience plays an important role in personalisation. In-car or in-vehicle infotainment, including automotive navigation systems, video players, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, carputers, in-car internet, and Wi-Fi, capturing key information on drivers’ preferred destinations and pastimes, will stand at the cusp of providing a fully personalised experience.

Also read: Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Simplicity of tasks – Digital consumers in India today prefer multi-tasking on the go and are tech-savvy smartphone consumers. Having voice recognition and search features available in the car will allow the driver to eliminate any screen time, while driving and performing multiple tasks together.

Cybersecurity – With increased personalisation expected, more data will require to be collected, processed, and analysed. In this situation, OEMs need to ensure that personal preferences collected from customers should be segregated and protected. They would also stand to benefit if the awareness on security and privacy aspects that customers need to be aware of is provided.

Holistic experience: Consumers are always on the lookout for tailored experiences and seamless transitions from car to home as they wander in the technologically changing lifestyle. Vehicle-to-home connectivity helps customers get more work done, irrespective of whether they are at home or elsewhere.

