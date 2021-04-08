Citroen launches first car in India, plans to reveal vehicle from B-segment family soon

In a first of its kind, Citroen is launching 100% direct online buying for the C5 Aircross SUV under which the customers in over 50 Indian cities outside the dealer network, will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory.

Citroen, a brand of French auto conglomerate Groupe PSA, on Wednesday launched its first product C5 Aircross in India at a starting price of `29.90 lakh ex-showroom in Delhi.

The company which is re-entering the Indian market said it is starting a new chapter which will be filled with a lot of action in the coming months, with the reveal of the first vehicle from its new family of B-segment cars. The company claimed that it has got over 1,000 pre-bookings for C5 Aircross, to date.

C5 Aircross, the flagship SUV from Citroen, is assembled at the company’s plant in Thiruvallur, in Tamil Nadu. The car-maker had already commenced the bookings from March 1, for an amount of `50,000.

A dedicated e-commerce-enabled website for a selection of finance, insurance, annual maintenance packages, extended warranty as well as trade-in of the existing car has been readied. Customers will be supported by a dedicated test drive fleet, e-sales advisor, virtual product demo and a doorstep delivery facility.

