Citroen India, Eccentric Engine collaborate for 3D car buying experience from home

The only part missing in this jigsaw puzzle is that of actually driving the car to ascertain whether it suits the buyer or not.

With the pandemic setting in, the need to go phygital stepped in rather quickly. While established manufacturers like Tata Motors and other quickly adopted this approach, new players like Citroen India too started with phygital and immense use of 3D to ensure a safe buying experience for their customers. The proprietary, algorithm-based, One 3D Visualisation Platform by Eccentric Engine has been integrated at both online as well as in-dealerships touchpoints to provide a wow product experience by means of real-time 3D visualisation. Moreover, the platform supports OTA updates thereby delivering a customised experience to the user. The 3D Configurator sits on the company’s’ website and offers a cinematic experience of the Citroën Advanced Comfort Program, along with a demo on the features, variants and accessory options to bring alive the experience for customers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Citroen India says that more than 2.5 lakh people have visited their website within the last three months. The company also recorded more than 38 lakh interactions and a majority of the Citroen C5 Aircross bookings were done online. While the showrooms do have display vehicle units, a personalised 1:1 Experience Zones have been set up at all La Maison Citroën dealerships across India to ensure a seamless 3D experience. The dealership staff exhibits these 3D Configurator to prospective customers to accentuate their user experience. These customers can also experience the real texture of the vehicle fabric, the two trim levels in depth, various colour schemes, as well as accessories.

The only part missing in this jigsaw puzzle is that of actually driving the car to ascertain whether it suits the buyer or not. It is likely with advancements in technology, one will eventually test drive a car online and this could form an important part of the vehicle buying process.

Varun Shah, co-founder & CEO, Eccentric Engine, said, “We are excited to partner with Citroën and contribute to their digital journey as they mark their debut in India. While developing Photorealistic CGI Images has been a common practice in the automotive Industry, with the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, we have democratized Photorealistic 3D Visualization for the Internet. This is first in the Industry not only in India, but across the world. The latest update takes vehicle exploration to a whole new level.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.