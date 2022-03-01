Christian Schenk takes charge as Chairman, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

A new leaderboard takes charge at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India private limited. The company is also entering the final chapter of the India 2.0 project with the launch of Volkswagen Virtus.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd has made key changes to the Management Board in order to reinforce the leadership panel in India. The brand has appointed Christian Schenk as the new Chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, while Piyush Arora has joined the Board as Managing Director for the brand. Christian Cahn von Seelen, on the other hand, will take the position of Executive Director – Sales & Marketing.

Commenting on the appointments, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of ŠKODA AUTO, said, “In line with our vision to be the leading European automotive brand in India, I am delighted to welcome this group of seasoned professionals to bolster the leadership team in India. I am confident that Christian Cahn von Seelen’s understanding of SAVWIPL’s business in India right from inception, and his strong relationships at HQ, will complement Piyush Arora’s deep knowledge and experience of the Indian automotive sector. Along with Christian Schenk’s support at HQ, this leadership team is fully geared to accelerate our growth in the Indian market.”

The year 2022 will bring significant changes from all initiatives of Volkswagen Group brands in the country. Also, with the launch of Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, the company will drive into the final stage of the India 2.0 project. The brand has recently started the production and export of the T-Cross from Indian shores.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, commented, “This is an exciting time to join the Group. 2022 is slated to be the Group’s best year in India. It is my pleasure to welcome Christian Cahn von Seelen to join me on the Board. I look forward to working with him to take the INDIA 2.0 story forward, further building on the strong momentum, while continuing on a sustainable growth path in the years ahead.”

Christian Schenk is with the German brand since 1999, and he points out, ”The Indian region has become more and more important and strategic relevant pillar in the Volkswagen-Group and especially for ŠKODA. I am looking forward to this new challenge.”

