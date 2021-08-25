Chinese EV maker BYD to launch MPV for B2B sector

BYD Company of China on Tuesday said it is planning to launch its electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) for the B2B segment soon.

BYD K9 in Bangalore in March 2013

China-headquartered electric vehicle maker BYD Company, which has completed eight years of business operations in India, on Tuesday said it is planning to launch its electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) for the B2B segment soon.

Without divulging details, the firm said it has taken a strategic decision on the back of rising demand for EVs in India. Ketsu Zhang, ED, BYD India, said, “We have received tremendous response for our electric buses as well as forklifts, especially from the Indian public and B2B sector. Seeing this, we have decided to introduce more e-CVs to the B2B segment starting Q4, 2021.

BYD is also entering markets in many other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

