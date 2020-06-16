Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors to set up plant in Talegaon: Signs MoU with Maharashtra govt

On 6 February this year, Great Wall Motors unveiled its Haval brand in India with a promise of launching the first Haval SUV in 2021. The company also introduced its GWM EV brand for the India market.

Haval Vision 2025 Concept

Having made its debut during the 2020 Auto Expo, China’s Great Wall Motors has now announced the setting up a manufacturing facility at Talegaon in Maharashtra. The company today signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government in presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India. The automotive manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra will be complemented by an R&D centre in Bengaluru and will generate employment for over 3000 people in a phased manner.

The signing-in ceremony was done via a virtual meeting between James Yang – President, & Parker Shi – Managing Director of the Indian subsidiary of GWM, along with Sun Weidong – Chinese Ambassador and Minister of Industries, Maharashtra Subhash Desai in the presence of the CM.

This would be a highly automated plant in Talegaon with advanced robotics technology integrated into many of the production processes. Overall we are committed to 1 Bn US$ of investment in India in a phased manner, which is directed towards manufacturing world-class intelligent & premium products, R&D centre, building supply chain and providing jobs to over 3000 people in a phased manner, Parker Shi said.

Strategically located in Talegaon Industrial Park, Maharashtra, it covers an area of around 300 acres and is close to the expressway. It is about 45 kilometers from Pune city and about 100 kilometers from Mumbai Port.

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors debuts Haval brand in India with Concept H Hybrid and Vision 2025 SUVs

In January this year, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire this plant from GM. The factory has facilities like logistics distribution center, training center, project management building, administrative office building, and public facilities centre.

Late last month, the company announced the top brass for its Indian subsidiary with James Yang being appointed as president GWM India and Parker Shi taking over managing director. Great Wall Motors was launched in India in February when GWM introduced two of its brands in the country – Haval SUVs and GWM EVs. The first Haval SUV is expected to launch in 2021.

