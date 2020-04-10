China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

Volkswagen Group China has said that it will reach major milestones in its electrification strategy for the Chinese market in the second half of the year.

By:Published: April 10, 2020 5:19:12 PM

Volkswagen Group has stated that its operations in China are ‘showing clear signs of business recovery’. All 2,000 Volkswagen brand dealerships are now open again, and VW says that the showroom traffic during the last weekend of March is comparable to the same period last year. Over 95% of the dealerships of the other locally producing brands Audi and Škoda have also reopened. The SAIC Volkswagen joint venture plant in Changsha also resumed operations this week. The total number of Group facilities that have resumed operations has thus risen to 32 of the 33 car and component plants.

“Our dealerships are seeing customers on the showroom floors once again. There are growing signs of recovery, with a good chance that the Chinese car market could reach last year’s level in early summer. For Volkswagen, many highlights are still to come in 2020. This year, MEB production will begin and the Volkswagen ID. family will debut in China,” Volkswagen Group China CEO Stephan Wöllenstein said.

Also read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

The press statement continues: Volkswagen Group China will reach major milestones in its electrification strategy for the Chinese market in the second half of the year. Two plants will begin local production of all-electric models based on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive toolkit (MEB).

The sites in Anting and Foshan will have a combined capacity of 600,000 units per year. Following the start of this production, Volkswagen ID. models – a family of fully-electric, fully-connected Volkswagen cars – will then debut in China. Additionally, the local production of Audi’s e-Tron will get underway in Changchun at the end of the year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

BS4 car and bike sale extension: Why there is hope for thousands of unregistered vehicles

BS4 car and bike sale extension: Why there is hope for thousands of unregistered vehicles

Michelin starts mask production: To produce four lakh per week to assist COVID-19 fight

Michelin starts mask production: To produce four lakh per week to assist COVID-19 fight

MG Hector diesel gets expensive in BS6 avatar: Prices, features and specs

MG Hector diesel gets expensive in BS6 avatar: Prices, features and specs

Polestar Precept Concept Gallery: See the upcoming Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan rival in detail

Polestar Precept Concept Gallery: See the upcoming Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan rival in detail

Honda extends warranty, free service: Unsold BS4 scooters, bikes to be bought back

Honda extends warranty, free service: Unsold BS4 scooters, bikes to be bought back

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, XPulse 200T India launch confirmed: Price hike expected

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, XPulse 200T India launch confirmed: Price hike expected

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Audi A3 and Q3 BS4 sold out in India: Next-Gen models India launch soon

Audi A3 and Q3 BS4 sold out in India: Next-Gen models India launch soon

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car