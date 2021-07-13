CESL to supply 25,000 electric two-wheelers to Andhra Pradesh state govt employees

The electric two-wheelers will be provided on a monthly lease inclusive of comprehensive insurance that will be deducted as EMI from the volunteering government employee’s account.

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), which happens to be a government of India company under the Ministry of Power has signed an agreement with the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP). Under the said agreement, CESL will provide 25,000 electric two-wheelers to the state. These EVs will be provided to the state government employees and the number may increase as per the requirements, the company noted. Under the said agreement, CESL and NREDCAP will be working to aggregate demand, deploy EVs, and also, build charging infrastructure. Moreover, CESL says that it will devise a suitable payment security mechanism and the same will be facilitated by NREDCAP.

The electric two-wheelers will be provided on a monthly lease inclusive of comprehensive insurance that will be deducted as EMI from the volunteering government employee’s account, the company said. Moreover, the mentioned EVs will carry a standard warranty of three years against any manufacturing defect. In addition, the batteries too will carry a warranty till 3 years or 60,000 km, whichever is earlier.

Speaking on this, Andhra Pradesh’s Energy Minister, Shri Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that with the procurement of 25,000 two-wheeler electric vehicles, the vision is to make Andhra Pradesh state go electric. He adds that they have been effectively providing affordable and clean power and a fillip to e-mobility will make a further push towards the clean energy adoption. He believes that electric two-wheelers for the government employees will boost energy and financial savings and more and more people will also make a shift to EVs hopefully.

Similarly, Srikant Nagulapalli, Chairman, NREDCAP said that providing 25,000 electric two-wheelers to government employees will be a game-changer for e-mobility in the state. He added that apart from mitigating climate change, electric mobility is going to be a key economic growth driver and NREDCAP is focused to build the e-mobility ecosystem in the state. He stated that NREDCAP will encourage all government employees including cooperative societies, public sector undertakings, village, ward secretariat staff, and others to opt for electric vehicles and a bigger fleet of EVs in the government will encourage greater uptake among the masses.

Speaking on similar lines, Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL said that Andhra Pradesh’s decision to go electric will accelerate e-mobility adoption in India, hopefully providing a blueprint for other states to adopt as well. Acharya also stated that CESL is delighted to partner with NREDCAP and grateful to the Hon’ble Minister for this opportunity and looks forward to achieving scale, consolidation, and also, standardization across the ecosystem.

