Cell Propulsion raises $2 million from investors

Founded by Nakul Kukar, Paras Kaushal and Supratim Naskar, the Bengaluru-based Cell Propulsion builds and deploys electric commercial vehicles (eLCVs and eHCVs) as part of its integrated solution. Around September 2020, the company had raised about $1 million as part of its pre-series A round.

By:June 11, 2021 7:30 AM
Cell Propulsion raises $2 million from investors

Electric vehicle technology start-up Cell Propulsion has raised $2 million, comprising debt and equity, in a growth round from existing investors. Endiya Partners, growX Ventures, Huddle Accelerator and Micelio were the key investors in this round.

Founded by Nakul Kukar, Paras Kaushal and Supratim Naskar, the Bengaluru-based Cell Propulsion builds and deploys electric commercial vehicles (eLCVs and eHCVs) as part of its integrated solution. Around September 2020, the company had raised about $1 million as part of its pre-series A round.

Co-founder & CEO Nakul Kukar said, “We are delighted to have continued interest and support from our key investors. With the funds raised last year as part of our pre-Series A round, we successfully completed the certification of battery packs and eLCVs, besides commissioning pilot assembly lines for the battery packs and the eLCVs. The current round has been done to meet growing demand for our solutions, expand our operations, and successfully execute our go-to-market strategy.”

A statement from Cell Propulsion said the funding comes at a time when the company is deploying eLCVs to various logistics companies for last- and middle-mile movement of cargo, while setting up its first charging station and service centre in Bengaluru. The funds will also be used for development of the integrated eco-system to accelerate the adoption of eCVs.

The company will also enable the upgrade of eBus powertrain technology for eTrucks / eHCVs. This technology was developed as part of the project with BMTC, making Cell Propulsion one of the few start-ups in the country that is developing high power, high payload electric CVs and associated solutions, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

2 lakh units of Tata Nexon rolled out of production 

2 lakh units of Tata Nexon rolled out of production 

All-new Toyota Landcruiser LC300 unveiled with styling updates, more features

All-new Toyota Landcruiser LC300 unveiled with styling updates, more features

Royal Enfield plans big new model push in FY2022: Sherpa, Shotgun, Scram launch likely

Royal Enfield plans big new model push in FY2022: Sherpa, Shotgun, Scram launch likely

Connected cars in India: Transformation of industry, roadblocks and strategy

Connected cars in India: Transformation of industry, roadblocks and strategy

All-new Skoda Octavia launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now costs Rs 25.99 lakh

All-new Skoda Octavia launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now costs Rs 25.99 lakh

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in May 2021 and their market share

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in May 2021 and their market share

Jaguar launches new F-Pace SUV in India at Rs 70 lakh: What's new

Jaguar launches new F-Pace SUV in India at Rs 70 lakh: What's new

Auto sales down 55% in May 2021, FADA requests OEMs for financial assistance to their dealers

Auto sales down 55% in May 2021, FADA requests OEMs for financial assistance to their dealers

Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 18: Safari, Hector Plus rival's features, specs

Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 18: Safari, Hector Plus rival's features, specs

2021 Skoda Octavia India Launch LIVE: New fourth-gen model's expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Skoda Octavia India Launch LIVE: New fourth-gen model's expected price, features, specs, variants

Own a Nissan Magnite for Rs 17,999: City-wise subscription prices explained

Own a Nissan Magnite for Rs 17,999: City-wise subscription prices explained

Benelli's first electric motorcycle? Chinese sister company unveils QJ7000D with 100-km range

Benelli's first electric motorcycle? Chinese sister company unveils QJ7000D with 100-km range

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 June 2021 waiting period: City-wise details explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 June 2021 waiting period: City-wise details explained

How India can be breeding ground for the next mobility revolution

How India can be breeding ground for the next mobility revolution

Few Tata Nexon diesel variants discontinued: Here's why

Few Tata Nexon diesel variants discontinued: Here's why

Learner's driving license test from home now: Details explained

Learner's driving license test from home now: Details explained

Did you know? India-spec 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa misses these two features compared to global version

Did you know? India-spec 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa misses these two features compared to global version