CEAT Tyres enters PPE business with the launch of GoSafe S95 face mask

Priced at Rs 249, the newly launched CEAT GoSafe S95 face mask can be washed and reused up to 30 times. The mask is now available across CEAT Shoppes along with multiple e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart and more.

By:Published: July 7, 2020 10:21 AM

 

With the launch of ‘GoSafe S95′ face mask, CEAT Tyres on Monday announced that it has entered into personal protective equipment (PPE) business in line with its commitment to safety. Amit Tolani, chief marketing officer, CEAT Tyres, said, “The launch of the GoSafe range is a part of the CEAT’s commitment towards its motto — safety first. The objective of foraying into the business of PPE is to plug the paucity of safe and reliable products like masks, especially at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus threat.” These masks have six-layer filter protection with the innermost layer made out soft anti-bacterial fabric. Other three layers provide microbe protection and consist of small particle filters while air mesh at the outermost layer filters particles and contaminants. Adjustable nose clip makes it breathable, the company said.

Priced at Rs 249, these anti-pollution S95 masks can be washed and reused up to 30 times. These are available across CEAT Shoppes and e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart and Seniority, among others. “In these unusual times, personal safety, hygiene, and protection are a real concern. As a brand our commitment is to keep India safe and mobile, so we will soon introduce more products under the CEAT GoSafe range and expand the existing mask range to play an active part in this battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in the times to come,” Amit Tolani said.

