CEAT Tyres launches Contactless service: Doorstep repair, pick-drop and more

CEAT Tyres has launched its Contactless Service experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This service initiative will help two- and four-wheeler owners who are looking to change their tyres, a bit easy. CEAT has introduced doorstep repair facility wherein the customer can get their cars/bikes fixed, sanitised and then ready for the long haul. The initial plan is to cater to customers in metropolitan cities. The services will be rolled out in the next five days in 22 cities. CEAT says that not only will this help customers but also their own Shoppe partners who will get employment. Customers too can avail of pick-drop service wherein they can request the CEAT Shoppe partner to pick the vehicle, get the tyres changed/rotated and then dropped. This way, the customer doesn’t have to step out of their homes and thereby maintain social distancing.

Further, if the customer wants to drop his vehicle himself, they have to take an appointment. One can give a missed call to 8657589639. This pan-India number will redirect them to the nearest CEAT Shoppe and secure an appointment. This again helps maintain social distancing by reducing crowding at the service centre. Customers can help get individual attention as well. In the near future, the company will also get in a Whatsapp-based service through which customers can schedule appointments or know the progress of their tyre service.

CEAT says that all their Shoppes are sanitised daily once open. Throughout the day, customer lounges and other interaction spots are thoroughly cleaned as well. The staff too is checked daily for their temperature and is asked to wear masks and gloves. Sanitiser dispensers too are kept at all CEAT Shoppes. Customers are encouraged to use digital payment methods more than providing cash.

CEAT hopes that all these initiatives will not only help in ensuring cash flow to its partners and at the same time, customers are not deprived of getting their vehicle fixed.

