Ceat SportDrive high performance tyres for luxury segment launched in India

Ceat, a leading tyre manufacturer in India has launched its ultra-high-performance tyre range – Ceat SportDrive and Ceat SportDrive SUV for the luxury segment. The product was first introduced in the European market in 2017 and has now been customised for Indian road conditions.

The SportDrive tyre range are specifically designed keeping in mind the requirements of luxury sedans and SUVs in the Indian market, which provides superior control and comfort. Its asymmetric tread pattern with MRC Technology offers superior cornering stability and precise steering control at high speeds while the advanced tread technology helps in lowering noise levels, thus leading to a comfortable driving experience. The tyre uses dual silica compound to ensure excellent grip on the road in both wet and dry conditions.

Arnab Banerjee, COO, Ceat Tyres said, “The launch of Ceat SportDrive and Ceat SportDrive SUV tyres in India marks our entry into the luxury tyre category, fulfilling a long-standing demand of our customers. The tyre has been performing extremely well in European markets and has now been customised to meet Indian road and weather conditions. It marks yet another step in our efforts to make mobility safer and smarter everyday by allowing luxury car owners in India to let their enthusiasm meet the reliability of SportDrive.”

The Ceat SportDrive range is available in 11 sizes for rims size of 17-inch to 19-inch, covering a wide range of premium passenger car models like Mercedes-Benz CLA Class, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mercedes E-Class, BMW 1 series, BMW 3 series, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90, Audi A8, Volkswagen Tiguan Q5, Mini Cooper amongst others.