CEAT Shoppes upgraded: Customers to now get these benefits

Before the upgradation, these CEAT Shoppes used to help with wheel alignment, balancing as well as filling tyres with nitrogen.

CEAT Tyres have gone ahead and upgraded their Shoppes. While earlier the CEAT Shoppes used to only sell tyres, now they have been empowered to deal with customers queries and give solutions. More than 200+ Shoppes are present in the Indian market and through these, CEAT aims to provide its customers with a hassle-free as well as quick resolution. An on-the-spot resolution counter is set up at CEAT Shoppes. Through this, customers stand to get instant replacement as well as resolution for their tyre woes. Customers can also avail of the extended warranty on the new passenger car as well as utility vehicle tyres. To enhance customer experience, the staff at these Shoppes have been trained to get customers queries resolved as soon as possible. Before the upgradation, these Shoppes used to help with wheel alignment, balancing as well as filling tyres with nitrogen.

All CEAT Shoppe dealers are now connected to the app system. This helps them with instant claim resolution. On-the-go CEAT Shoppes too will be introduced in select markets. Customers can call the registered mobile number in their cities to have their scheduled appointments as well as have services delivered at their doorsteps.

Speaking at the introduction of additional benefits to the customers, Amit Tolani, chief marketing officer, CEAT Tyres ltd said, “At CEAT, we want our consumers to have a hassle-free experience when it comes to tyre purchase. When a customer purchases CEAT tyres, he is offered unconditional warranty which offers them peace of mind. To compliment this, customer can now walk-in to any of our 200 registered outlets and get instant resolution in case of any service issues. We believe in the philosophy of CEAT, it helps! And we are proud to take one more step in this direction, whereby we are making the entire journey of our customer hassle-free.”

