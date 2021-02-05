CEAT Shoppes upgraded: Customers to now get these benefits

Before the upgradation, these CEAT Shoppes used to help with wheel alignment, balancing as well as filling tyres with nitrogen. 

By:February 5, 2021 11:02 AM

CEAT Tyres have gone ahead and upgraded their Shoppes. While earlier the CEAT Shoppes used to only sell tyres, now they have been empowered to deal with customers queries and give solutions. More than 200+ Shoppes are present in the Indian market and through these, CEAT aims to provide its customers with a hassle-free as well as quick resolution. An on-the-spot resolution counter is set up at CEAT Shoppes. Through this, customers stand to get instant replacement as well as resolution for their tyre woes. Customers can also avail of the extended warranty on the new passenger car as well as utility vehicle tyres. To enhance customer experience, the staff at these Shoppes have been trained to get customers queries resolved as soon as possible. Before the upgradation, these Shoppes used to help with wheel alignment, balancing as well as filling tyres with nitrogen.

All CEAT Shoppe dealers are now connected to the app system. This helps them with instant claim resolution. On-the-go CEAT Shoppes too will be introduced in select markets. Customers can call the registered mobile number in their cities to have their scheduled appointments as well as have services delivered at their doorsteps.

Speaking at the introduction of additional benefits to the customers, Amit Tolani, chief marketing officer, CEAT Tyres ltd said, “At CEAT, we want our consumers to have a hassle-free experience when it comes to tyre purchase. When a customer purchases CEAT tyres, he is offered unconditional warranty which offers them peace of mind. To compliment this, customer can now walk-in to any of our 200 registered outlets and get instant resolution in case of any service issues. We believe in the philosophy of CEAT, it helps! And we are proud to take one more step in this direction, whereby we are making the entire journey of our customer hassle-free.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Delhi Govt aiming for 25% EVs by 2024: Launches Switch Delhi electric vehicle campaign

Delhi Govt aiming for 25% EVs by 2024: Launches Switch Delhi electric vehicle campaign

New Toyota Fortuner, Legender SUVs receive over 5,000 bookings since launch

New Toyota Fortuner, Legender SUVs receive over 5,000 bookings since launch

Falcon Reborn! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiling tomorrow: 3rd-gen model to get these key changes

Falcon Reborn! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiling tomorrow: 3rd-gen model to get these key changes

Covid-19 a boon for Indian bicycle industry? AlphaVector bike sales rise five times during pandemic

Covid-19 a boon for Indian bicycle industry? AlphaVector bike sales rise five times during pandemic

Tata Motors introduces 'Founders Edition' for all models with J.R.D Tata's signature: Includes Harrier, Altroz

Tata Motors introduces 'Founders Edition' for all models with J.R.D Tata's signature: Includes Harrier, Altroz

Daimler to spin off truck business: Will focus on Mercedes-Benz luxury electric vehicles

Daimler to spin off truck business: Will focus on Mercedes-Benz luxury electric vehicles

In photos: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 custom-built as a striking thoroughbred racer

In photos: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 custom-built as a striking thoroughbred racer

Maruti Suzuki True Value sales cross 40 lakh: Highest unorganised used car sales in India

Maruti Suzuki True Value sales cross 40 lakh: Highest unorganised used car sales in India

New Tata Safari launch on February 22: Bookings open, pricing explained

New Tata Safari launch on February 22: Bookings open, pricing explained

High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon

High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon

40 percent monthly growth in at-home car service since lockdown: Pitstop

40 percent monthly growth in at-home car service since lockdown: Pitstop

2021 January car sales analysis: Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Nissan post overwhelming growth

2021 January car sales analysis: Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Nissan post overwhelming growth

Top 5 wings & spoilers on supercars: Keeping Ferraris, Lamborghinis from taking off

Top 5 wings & spoilers on supercars: Keeping Ferraris, Lamborghinis from taking off

India's first electric cruiser, Earth Energy Evolve R, launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

India's first electric cruiser, Earth Energy Evolve R, launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

World's Biggest Truck with bedrooms! Mind-blowing 1950 Dodge Power Wagon replica

World's Biggest Truck with bedrooms! Mind-blowing 1950 Dodge Power Wagon replica

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa revealed in leaked video! India's favourite super bike to debut on 5 February

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa revealed in leaked video! India's favourite super bike to debut on 5 February

Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more