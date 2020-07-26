CEAT Puncture Safe tyres launched: Seal-healing tyre available in these cities

The CEAT Puncture Safe tyre is available for commuter motorcycles at present, below 150cc. Commuter bikes from brands like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, Honda are covered.

CEAT Tyres is bringing out new initiatives for its customers. While introducing the door-step service last week, this time the company has got a new set of tyres for its customers. Called the CEAT Puncture Safe tyres, these tyres resist the loss in tyre pressure after a puncture. This thereby allows the customer to continue on his/her journey without the need to stop and repair the tyre. What’s more, the tyre repairs itself and this patented sealant tech has been developed in-house by CEAT. All these tyres come in a special box packaging which is said to preserve the sealant properties. Up to 2.5mm diameter nail punctures can be fixed by the sealant itself. CEAT says that this sealant lasts for the life of the tyre, thereby eliminating worry from the owner’s mind. A word of caution though. The sealant is there only on the tread area and not on sidewalls.

Only tubeless rims will be able to accommodate this tyre and it comes with the Milaze, Secura and Gripp F series. The maximum tyre section is 100-18 whereas 17-inch alloys, seven different diameter sizes too are supported. This means only commuter bikes like the Hero Passion Pro, Splendor Plus, Bajaj Discover 150 can be fitted with these tyres. If your motorcycle has a fatter tyre, like ones on the Bajaj Pulsar 220F or even the Yamaha YZF-R15, then these tyres cannot be fitted. CEAT gives a 10/10 as far as longevity of these tyres is concerned and rates is a bit lower on the comfort factor. The wet grip, ride & handling, overall grip are rated a bit higher than the comfort parameter.

Currently, the company is retailing these tyres in select southern markets of India. These include Kerala, Bangalore, Mysore & parts of Karnataka as well as Coimbatore & Salem in Tamil Nadu.

