CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

By:Published: July 6, 2020 5:55 PM

Like most other manufacturers during these uncertain times, CEAT Tyres too has got into the personal protective equipment business. The PPE that they have started out with is the S95 face mask. The equipment is called CEAT GoSafe S95 face mask and it is priced at Rs 295/piece. CEAT says that this is washable and can be re-used up to 30 times. These masks come with a six-layer protection filter. Soft anti-bacterial cloth is used to make the innermost layer. Small particle filters comprise the next three layers, thereby adding to an additional safety element. An adjustable nose clip that is both droplet and splash resistant has also been added. A multi-utility bag is provided along with the mask and it can be used to store other personal devices as well as the mask.

The company says that these masks are now available at all CEAT Shoppes and also online on Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon and Seniority. Amit Tolani, chief marketing officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said that safety has always been the motto at CEAT. The launch of this PPE is to ensure that safe and reliable products like GoSafe are available during this pandemic to one and all. This more importantly when personal hygiene, safety and protection are much of concern all over the world. More products will be introduced in this space under the CEAT GoSafe range.

With GoSafe, CEAT has now expanded its portfolio from just tyres to other safety equipment. It is highly likely that we can expect a full suit, face shield as well as gloves from the tyremaker. These will be priced competitively as unbranded goods too are priced at around the same as the GoSafe S95 face mask.

