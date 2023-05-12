Castrol India launches new range of vehicle care products

Castrol aims to serve the auto care segment, which it says is seeing increased awareness from customers.

Castrol, a leading lubricant player has expanded its product portfolio into the vehicle care segment. The company has introduced a new range of products including – Castrol Chain Cleaner, Castrol Chain Lube, Castrol 3-in-1 Shiner, Castrol 1-Step Polishing Compound and Castrol Anti-Rust Lubricant Spray.

Sandeep Sangwan, MD, Castrol India said “Our foray into auto care is driven by our intent of moving onward, upward and forward with Castrol. The auto care segment is growing at a rapid pace with today’s consumers being increasingly invested in the care of their vehicles, thereby creating a need for reliable and trusted brands.”

“Castrol’s range of auto care products will cater to this requirement. From fighting rust to dissolving oil and grease, our range is a new way to look after the parts that matter.”

The products will be available through Castrol’s network of distributors, modern trade partners, e-commerce channels and Castrol Auto service outlets & Bike Points.