Castrol lubricants to be now available across Jio-bp retail shops in India

Castrol lubes will be available in Jio-bp outlets in the coming weeks. Jio-bp currently has more than 1,400 outlets across India and by the next five years, this number is expected to go up to 5,500 pumps.

By:Updated: Jul 22, 2020 11:29 AM

Worried about finding your favourite Castrol brand of lubricants at shops? Worry not. Castrol has tied up with Jio-bp retail outlets and the latter will stock lubricants from the brand. Jio-bp currently has more than 1,400 outlets across India and by the next five years, this number is expected to go up to 5,500 pumps. If you’re wondering when this alliance happened, it took form earlier this month. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Bharat Petroleum completed their mobility joint venture Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML). In due course of time, it is expected that RIL’s current petrol pumps will be re-branded as Jio-bp. Sandeep Sangwan, the MD of Castrol India Limited said that giving customers innovative value-added solutions is something that the company is looking forward to. Customers can look forward to a premium experience from these outlets.

Harish Mehta, the CEO of Reliance BP Mobility said that customers are the centre of the universe at Jio-bp and they will be offered differentiated products as well as services. Harish is confident that along with the company’s fuels, Castrol’s renowned lubricants will be the right mix. He further said that the lubes will be available at all Jio-bp retail outlets in the next few weeks.

Castrol offers lubes for trucks, bikes and cars. It is also a preferred brand by many OEMs. The brand allows customers the flexibility to choose from mineral, semi-synthetic and synthetic engine oils. What’s more, these are competitively priced and thus allows the customer to keep revisiting the brand store. At the same time, the higher drain interval ensures that the customer spends less over time with respect to these lubricants.

How do you as a customer feel about this news? Will it allow you to procure a Castrol lube much easily now? Do let us know in the comments section of our social media handles.

