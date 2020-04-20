How carmakers, auto sector are helping fight COVID-19: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda and more

There is no religion associated with an illness, right? It can affect anyone and everyone. The way our nation stood up in unity during these trying times is really commendable. What’s more heartening is that the automobile industry has been at the forefront of COVID-19 relief efforts. Money, medical equipment, transport or food. You name it and companies are ready to donate it. We believe that while the emergence from this might be slow, it will happen in a faster fashion than one expects. Especially given that a few companies are not only thinking of relief from this pandemic but also how to help others. Take a look at the list we have compiled.

Tata Trusts (Rs 500 crore and respirators)

The Tata Trusts foundation, with Rata Tata at the helm, is well known for its generosity. As usual, at this critical juncture, the group has announced a whopping donation of Rs 500 crore. This amount is being utilised for setting up modular treatment facilities for patients, testing kits, protective equipment for medical personnel, and respiratory devices. Apart from this, medical personnel are welcome to stay at the Taj Group of hotels. It is by far the biggest contribution from any group in India.

Hyundai (Rs 7 crore, ventilators)

Hyundai is not only partnering with various organisations to make masks as well as ventilators but the Korean carmaker has also donated Rs 7 crore to the PM CARES fund. More than Rs 4 crore worth COVID-19 diagnostic equipment has been given out to Tamil Nadu hospitals. In Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Hyundai has distributed dry ration to the underprivileged. A separate donation of Rs 5 crore was also given to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund as well.

Maruti Suzuki (ventilators, masks)

Maruti Suzuki entered into an agreement with leading healthcare equipment maker, AgVa Healthcare. The latter will produce ventilators and with Maruti’s support would make upto 10,000 units in a month. Krishna Maruti Limited, a JV of MSIL and Ashok Kapur, is waiting for the requisite approvals to start making three-ply masks. Ashok Kapoor has said that he will be donating 2,000,000 masks separately. There are also talks with Bharat Seats to make protective clothing for the workers. These are pending approval. Not only this, but Maruti Suzuki is also supplying daily meals to the underprivileged. For example. the company says that it has so far served 1.2 lakh meals. Daily, 4,500 litres of clean water is being given to a few villages. The Gurugram Administration has been supplied with PPE and face masks for house helps and the like.

Mahindra Group (ventilators, funds, masks)

The Mahindra Group has started making masks as well as ventilators at its Kandivali facility. Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra recently tweeted that the company’s auto division’s partner, Ford, has helped them with making these face masks. Frontline warriors will be given these masks. Skilled professionals are helping out in making ventilators. Mahindra Racing, is collecting personal protection equipment from motorsport teams as well as businesses. Other selected small as well as medium businesses are being helped by a fund. This fund will help save their businesses.

Honda India Foundation (Rs 11 crore)

The Honda India Group has contributed Rs 11 crore for the prevention and relief of covid19. Along with this, the brand is also distributing food packets to the homeless and needy. These food packets are distributed near its plants.

As part of this activity, the foundation has also given 2,000 backpack sprayers that can be used for fumigation purposes. One can use these backsprayers at multi-storey buildings. Honda ambulances stationed at their plants too will be shared with local hospitals. Moreover, the local health administration can use Honda facilities for rest or for administering to emergency cases. Associates at all Honda group companies too have pledged to give a day’s salary for the relief efforts.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (Rs 1 crore)

SAVWIPL has donated Rs 1 crore. This money will be utilised for setting up a special Covid-19 ward at Pune’s Sasson General Hospital. In addition to this, the hospital will be given 35,000 sanitisers. People staying around the company’s Aurangabad facility will be given food packets till the lockdown ends. SAVWIPL will call for its global supply chain to provide essential medical supplies for India too.

Mercedes-Benz India Limited (hospital)

Mercedes-Benz’ CSR arm has set up a temporary hospital with a 1500-bed, 374 rooms capacity in Khed, Pune. This hospital has got the required equipment to tackle the pandemic patients as well as isolation wards. The essential ventilators for patients too have been given to the Grant Medical Foundation (Ruby Hall Clinic). Once the COVID-19 situation eases, the aforementioned medical equipment will be donated to the Khed Civil hospital. Assets from the wards will be shared with the tribal youth hostels.

MG Motors (Rs 2 crore)

MG has donated Rs 2 crore for the COVID-19 relief fund. The said amount has been used to erect hospitals around the company’s head office as well as plant. This donation is divided – Rs 1 crore by the MG Group and the rest by the India employees. The MD, Rajeev Chaba, has also decided to donate his one month’s salary. The company’s UK wing has already donated more than 100 electric vehicles for use in the pandemic relief measures there.

TVS Motor and group companies ( Rs 25 crore)

Apart from the fact that TVS Motor Company spent Rs 156 crore to acquire an ailing Norton Motorcycles, there is a lot of CSR activity going on for the COIVD-19 pandemic. For example, the TVS Group has donated Rs 25 crore to the PM’s CARES fund. This is over and above the ongoing activities being already undertaken by the Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR wing of the group. The TVS Group has distributed more than a million protective masks as well. In these efforts, the company claims to have spent more than Rs 30 crore, in all, so far. Disinfectant spray canons too have been distributed to the surrounding villages. Food packets too are being given out to the needy.

Bajaj Group

The Bajaj Group has donated Rs 100 crore as a relief measure for the COVID-19 pandemic relief for the community. The Rs 100 crore will be used to develop ICUs for coronavirus patients, in Pune. To help in their efforts, more than 200+ NGOs have been asked to collaborate. The homeless and daily wage workers too are being fed by the CSR wing of the Bajaj Group, through these NGOs.

Hero Group (Rs 100 crore, sanitisers)

Hero Group too has pledged a whopping Rs 100 crore for the Covid19 relief process. Hero has said that Rs 50cr will go for the PM’s relief fund, whereas the rest will be utilised for other CSR relief activities. These other activities include deploying modified two-wheelers as ambulances and distributing masks and sanitisers to the rural needy people. Speaking of sanitisers, the Group has managed to dispense 5,000-litres so far.

Amara Raja (Rs 6 crore, temporary shelter)

Amara Raja, the leading battery makers in India has contributed a sum of Rs 6 crore to the Andhra Pradesh CM’s relief fund. The amount includes a day’s salary by the employees. Over and above this, Jayadev Galla, vice- chairman of Amara Raja Group, has announced Rs 2.5 crore from his MPLAD’s fund. Amara Raja is also providing shelter to migrant workers, about 800 of them, near its headquarters in Karakambadi.

Steelbird Hi-tech India Limited (ambulance, free helmets, food packets)

Steelbird is giving shelter to many migrant workers around its Baddi plant. Their meals too are taken care by the company. A free ambulance too is being provided for the needy. In addition to this, the company has also given out free helmets to policemen on duty. For its workers staying far away, the company is sending out food packets. There is also a new app that has been launched. This app will help the migrant workers earn up to Rs 500 in a month.