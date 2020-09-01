Car sales August 2020: Hyundai domestic sales up 19.9% as auto sector sees revival

After a tumultuous period followed by the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, the Indian automotive industry seems to show signs of revival as automakers are beginning to register growth in sales. Hyundai has seen its sales grow by just under 20% while exports still require time.

By:Published: September 1, 2020 1:50 PM

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced its sales performance for the month of August 2020. Hyundai has confirmed that it has registered sales growth in the domestic market, while exports are still registering lower numbers than before. Cumulatively, Hyundai Motor India sold and shipped 52,609 units in August 2020. 45,809 Hyundai vehicles were sold in the domestic market while 6,800 units were exported. Hyundai claims most of its sales in August 2020 came from its latest generation and newly introduced models which include the new Creta, Verna, Tucson, Nios, Aura in addition to the new iMT clutchless manual transmission-equipped Hyundai Venue.

HMIL confirmed that it recorded a growth of 19.9% in the domestic market when compared to the 38,205 units it sold in 2019. However, exports were down from 17,800 units in 2019 resulting in a slump of -61.8%. This led to its cumulative sales in August 2020 to also be lower than the corresponding month in 2019. Having sold 56,005 units in August 2019, and 52,609 units in August 2020 resulted in degrowth of -6%.

The numbers, however, may not tell the whole story of the condition the Indian auto industry is undergoing. Since November 2018, the Indian auto industry has been struggling to generate demand as a whole. In August 2019, the Indian auto industry was still going through a tumultuous period meaning that it was already registering in red last year. Earlier this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the industry was forced to halt all manufacturing and sales operations in late March, followed by the entire month of April and began to reopen gradually in May. But seeing the demand beginning to rise, suggests that the worst may be over, but there is still a long road ahead.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Vespa Racing Sixties launched in India: Price, features of Vespa SXL-based scooter revealed

Vespa Racing Sixties launched in India: Price, features of Vespa SXL-based scooter revealed

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

BGAUSS ready with two new electric two-wheelers: Launch timeline revealed

BGAUSS ready with two new electric two-wheelers: Launch timeline revealed

Triumph marks 61 years of Bonnie: Free accessories worth Rs 61,000 with Bonneville range

Triumph marks 61 years of Bonnie: Free accessories worth Rs 61,000 with Bonneville range

Video: Nissan reveals design approach behind upcoming Magnite compact SUV

Video: Nissan reveals design approach behind upcoming Magnite compact SUV

Ather 450 electric scooter gets new Referral Program: Added benefits for old & new customers

Ather 450 electric scooter gets new Referral Program: Added benefits for old & new customers

Android 11 update to offer wireless Android Auto to more phones but with a catch!

Android 11 update to offer wireless Android Auto to more phones but with a catch!

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Belgian GP win as Ferrari finish out of points

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Belgian GP win as Ferrari finish out of points

New Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser seen: Likely new flagship above Interceptor, Continental GT 650!

New Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser seen: Likely new flagship above Interceptor, Continental GT 650!

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ciaz in Pune, Hyderabad without buying the car: Here's how!

Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ciaz in Pune, Hyderabad without buying the car: Here's how!

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained