Car repair and service made safer and easier through Fixcraft mobile application

Fixcraft has launched an Android application through which customers can request a service, get the vehicle picked up and dropped back and even receive periodic updates regarding the status of repair along and cost.

Gurugam-based Fixcraft has launched a new Android application that allows customers to digitize their car repair and servicing journey. During these times when going out is a risky affair, the application will come as a relief for people wanting to keep their cars in good shape.

As of now, the app is available for Android users only with an iOS version coming sometime in May 2021. After downloading the app, one can easily book an appointment and have their vehicle picked up from their homes and dropped back as well. If you are worried about the cost of repair then the application takes care of that as well. You can get an estimate of the service and repair cost right from the app. This makes the process very transparent and increases the customer’s confidence. The customer gets periodic updates and about their vehicle as it reaches the service centre and goes through repairs and any other job.

“A car is still the second most expensive investment of a person. It does not surprise that they need a 100 percent transparency while getting it repaired or serviced. However, due to the pandemic, people are not comfortable stepping out for these tasks, though the need is still there. Hence, as a new-age company we have launched this mobile application to address the requirements of our customers. With this we are trying to ensure that customers are able to monitor their vehicles while sitting in the comfort of their homes,” said Inderjeet Rao, co-founder and CTO, Fixcraft.

Since Fixcraft only has service centres in Gurugram and Noida, people not living in Delhi-NCR region will not be able to make use of their services. However, the company has plans on expanding to more cities by the end of this year. Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad are some of the cities that the company is looking to establish itself in.

Fixcraft has expertise in vehicle repair, servicing, cleaning and detailing of cars. They source parts and panels from OEMs but cost less than authorised dealerships. You can also get your vehicle insured through Fixcraft as the company has ties with leading car insurance companies.

