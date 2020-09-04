Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced “soon”: Govt to support auto sector revival

The road infrastructure is also been worked upon wherein 22 expressway projects have been awarded to contractors, which will help much significantly in creating demand for new cars and bikes.

By:Updated: Sep 04, 2020 6:17 PM
Image used for representation

The 60th SIAM annual convention was hosted today. While this is usually a big gala event where the who’s who of the auto industry is present, this time it was a bit different. Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, the conference this time was virtual. However, it didn’t lack sheen as three ministers were present at various points in time and took questions from the panel. Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Government of India, Prakash Javadekar was the present in the first quarter of the panel discussion. He emphasised that the much-delayed scrappage policy will be introduced real “soon”. We hope that means within a month’s time, things should fall into place. Javadekar also promised the government support in ramping demand for cars, bikes.

Javadekar said that the government is keen to get into battery making at a later stage. He added that a few years ago, he had visited China. At that point in time, there were only six per cent EVs there. Now, the country has more than 40 per cent EVs. He also said that the COVID-19 induced supply chain disruption has been taken care off and according to the new guidelines, car/bike makers can start their regular production soon.

Union minister of road transport & highways and micro, small and medium enterprises, Government of India was present in the second session. He said that 22 expressways have been included, with more than 50 per cent work completed for the Mumbai-Delhi highway. Another bit was about the Delhi-Amritsar route which will enable one to complete the journey by road in just four hrs. Gadkari elaborated that the highest work done was 30km in a day. India has the 2nd highest road infrastructure in the world, added Gadkari. This in turn will ramp the demand for new cars and bikes. As has been the case before, Gadkari requested all the automakers to explore alternative fuel sources like ethanol. At present, the only announced vehicle in India that runs on ethanol is the TVS Apache RTR 200 eFI.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version

Big discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on new Renault Duster Turbo, Kwid, Triber this September

Big discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on new Renault Duster Turbo, Kwid, Triber this September