Car, bike sales set to grow in December 2020, here’s why

What’s interesting is that both PV and two-wheeler firms are offering smaller discounts this time around. Typically, auto companies offer big discounts in December to clear the calendar year inventory because of thin demand for them in the new year.

By:Updated: Dec 30, 2020 10:48 AM
Bajaj Auto TVS Motor Ashok Leyland sales grows in October 2020

 

Wholesale desptaches of passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers are expected to grow by 5.4% and 14.4% y-o-y, respectively, in December — the fifth straight month of growth. Analysts point out much of this comes on the back of pent-up demand, festive sales and also a low base. While wholesale numbers will come in on January 1, Motilal Oswal estimates demand in December has been good and that the inventory is lower than normal for PVs. What’s interesting is that both PV and two-wheeler firms are offering smaller discounts this time around. Typically, auto companies offer big discounts in December to clear the calendar year inventory because of thin demand for them in the new year.

One reason for the lower discounts and still better sales during the month could be that most companies have announced price hikes from January to compensate for the rise in input costs. Since dealer inventory is low, largely because of the year-end manufacturers did not push stocks, wholesales should be good in the January-March quarter as well. “Our interactions with leading industry channel partners reflects optimism. Two-wheeler inventory currently stands at 30-45 days, PVs inventory while entering the last week of December remains at minimal levels (10-20 days) with a waiting period of 4-6 weeks in fast selling models,” the brokerage wrote.

Commentary from companies has been mixed. While Maruti Suzuki has maintained that though the pent-up demand was slowly petering out, sales would be fine till December, others like Mahindra and Mahindra have expressed optimism that since economic activity is showing signs of picking up, the demand momentum could remain intact in the coming months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

RIL completes acquisition of IMG Worldwide LLC's stake in sports management JV

RIL completes acquisition of IMG Worldwide LLC's stake in sports management JV

KTM 250 Adventure review, road test: Surprisingly Docile Entry-level ADV

KTM 250 Adventure review, road test: Surprisingly Docile Entry-level ADV

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi gifts herself a BMW 5 Series worth Rs 55 lakh: See pics!

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi gifts herself a BMW 5 Series worth Rs 55 lakh: See pics!

5 underrated sub-Rs 3 lakh sportsbikes: Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha MT-15 and more

5 underrated sub-Rs 3 lakh sportsbikes: Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha MT-15 and more

How average speed of Delhi drivers is now slower than pre-lockdown phase

How average speed of Delhi drivers is now slower than pre-lockdown phase

India an emerging hotbed for automotive patents: TVS Motor leads the charge

India an emerging hotbed for automotive patents: TVS Motor leads the charge

2021 Jeep Compass facelift India launch on January 7: Changes to expect in new Compass

2021 Jeep Compass facelift India launch on January 7: Changes to expect in new Compass

Electric SUVs on sale in India: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric SUVs on sale in India: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Kia Sonet and how it is perfect for GenZ lifestyle

Kia Sonet and how it is perfect for GenZ lifestyle

Honda H'ness CB350 waiting period revealed: Here's how to get immediate delivery

Honda H'ness CB350 waiting period revealed: Here's how to get immediate delivery

HSRP, colour-coded sticker process gets simpler with only half the steps needed now

HSRP, colour-coded sticker process gets simpler with only half the steps needed now

Inspiring the Indian youth to drive safer and BeTheBetterGuy

Inspiring the Indian youth to drive safer and BeTheBetterGuy

Top 5 DC Design customised cars: From a whacky Mahindra Thar to electric Ambassador

Top 5 DC Design customised cars: From a whacky Mahindra Thar to electric Ambassador

Aprilia SXR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Aprilia SXR160 video review: Price, specs, features

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Long-Term Review: Introduction with 1 month, 4,600 km Update!

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Long-Term Review: Introduction with 1 month, 4,600 km Update!

Volvo-Eicher Commercial Vehicles aggressively adopting digitalisation with connected trucks, online sales

Volvo-Eicher Commercial Vehicles aggressively adopting digitalisation with connected trucks, online sales

Tesla's India entry confirmed in 2021: Model 3 electric car first to kickstart sales

Tesla's India entry confirmed in 2021: Model 3 electric car first to kickstart sales

Toyota launches C+pod ultra-compact electric car: Two-seater BEV with 150 km range

Toyota launches C+pod ultra-compact electric car: Two-seater BEV with 150 km range

eBikeGO to deploy 120 Hero Electric scooters in six cities: To procure 1,000 units by next year

eBikeGO to deploy 120 Hero Electric scooters in six cities: To procure 1,000 units by next year

Top 10 custom Royal Enfields from 2020: Bullet, Himalayan, Interceptor with brand new personalities

Top 10 custom Royal Enfields from 2020: Bullet, Himalayan, Interceptor with brand new personalities