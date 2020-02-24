BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

BSES Yamuna Power and EV Motors India Ltd will work jointly to create, operate and maintain charging infrastructure using PlugNgo’s cloud-based integrated software platform.

By:Published: February 24, 2020 4:38:01 PM

bses yamuna power ev charging stations

EV Motors India Pvt Ltd (EVM) today announced the signing of an agreement with BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) to set up and operate electric vehicle charging stations at select locations under the jurisdiction of BYPL in Delhi. EVM plans to set up an EV charging eco-system across the country that would include a connected network of PlugNgo EV charging stations and a software platform that includes a payment system for availing the e-charging facility.

EVM and BYPL will work jointly to create, operate and maintain charging infrastructure using PlugNgo’s cloud-based integrated software platform. The company has already launched a public EV charging outlet under the brand ‘PlugNgo’ in DLF Cybercity, Gurugram and aims to install over 6500 charging outlets, each with multiple charging stations across cities, businesses and residential complexes in India over the next five years.

“Charging infrastructure for EV vehicles is the need of the hour. We are working with strategic partners to facilitate the setting-up of charging stations in East and Central Delhi to bring in a change in the mobility landscape. This partnership with EV Motors India is a testimonial to these efforts. Through this association, we at BYPL aim to reiterate our commitment to energy efficiency, sustainable growth and strengthen our commitment to play a significant role in the EV Sector,” P R Kumar, CEO – BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) said.

Also read: 480 km range in just 10 minutes of charge! New electric car battery that could be charged even faster

In December 2019, state-run Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) launched South Delhi’s first EV charging station at a car park Greater Kailash 1 N Block Market. The station was set up in collaboration with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

EESL installed the charging station after signing an agreement with SDMC. The GK1 EV charger is the first of the 75 charging stations to be installed across SDMC areas as per the agreement.

