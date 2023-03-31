BS6 vs BS6 phase 2 RDE norms: Differences explained

The BS6 phase 2 RDE (real driving emissions) norms are coming into effect in India from April 1, 2023. Here we have explained the differences between BS6 phase 1 and phase 2 norms.

BS6 phase 2 real driving emissions (RDE) norms are coming into effect in India from tomorrow, i.e. April 1, 2023. All new vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, will have to comply with the latest emission standards. But, with all the hype around the transition to BS6 phase 2 norms, how’s it different from the current BS6 phase 1 standards? That’s what we have explained in this article.

BS6 vs BS6 phase 2 norms: Emission standards

Bharat Stage 6 or BS6 emission norms came into effect in India on April 1, 2020. The Indian government decided to skip BS5 altogether and straight away shifted from BS4 to BS6. It significantly impacted the automotive sector as the vehicles became more expensive along with being, of course, eco-friendly but the diesel cars vanished from the small car hatchback & sedan segments completely due to high upgradation costs and low demand.

The BS6 norms introduced stricter limits on the emission of pollutants from vehicles and they had to be equipped with advanced emission control technologies such as particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction and improved engine management systems. The BS6 phase 2 emission norm, which will come into effect from April 1, 2023, focuses on real driving emissions and all the vehicles will now come with an OBD (On Board Diagnostic) system to monitor real-time emission levels.

It is worth mentioning that the emission levels between any two BS6 phase 2 compliant same make and model vehicles can also vary based on real-world driving behaviour as well as traffic conditions. In a nutshell, the major difference between BS6 phase 1 vs BS6 phase 2 norms is that while in the first stage, the vehicles needed to be tested only in labs, the BS6 phase 2 compliant models will have to meet the emission norms in real-world conditions apart from being tested in laboratories.

BS6 vs BS6 phase 2 norms: Price hike on vehicles

During the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms in April 2020, the automotive industry had to bear the brunt of technological advancements and the vehicles became significantly expensive. However, this time around, the impact is not expected to be so noteworthy. While the BS6 phase 2 compliant two-wheelers will demand a premium of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000, the cars will get expensive by Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the make and model.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates