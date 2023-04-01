BS6 phase 2 RDE norms come into effect today: All you need to know

The BS6 phase 2 RDE (real driving emissions) norms are coming into effect in India from today, i.e. April 1, 2023. Here is all you need to know about it.

The phase 2 of the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms are coming into effect in India from today, i.e. April 1, 2023. It focuses on real driving emissions and all the vehicles will now come with an OBD (On Board Diagnostic) system to monitor real-time emission levels. Here is all you need to know about it.

BS6 phase 2 RDE norms: What’s new?

The BS6 norms, which came into effect in April 2020, introduced stricter limits on the emission of pollutants from vehicles and they had to be equipped with particulate filters, SCR to reduce nitrogen oxide levels and improved engine management systems. Now, phase 2 of the Bharat Stage 6, which comes into effect today, focuses on real driving emissions.

While there won’t be many visible modifications and changes in the driving or riding experience, the real change lies in the hardware. For automobiles that did not previously have one, an OBD (On Board Diagnostic) device will be included that will monitor real-time driving emission levels. The BS6 phase 2 compliant models will have to meet the emission norms in the real world apart from being tested in laboratories.

BS6 phase 2 RDE norms: Price hike on vehicles

The price hike on the vehicles will vary depending on the fuel type, make and model. Diesel cars will become more expensive than petrol ones. The BS6 phase 2 compliant two-wheelers will demand a premium of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 while the cars are likely to get expensive by Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the brand and model.

BS6 phase 2 RDE norms: Impact on consumers

Apart from the upward price revision on two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles, there won’t be any direct impact on consumers. However, if you were planning to purchase an affordable diesel car, there’s a piece of bad news for you as several of them have been discontinued, including some petrol hatchbacks. Click HERE to read the full list.

