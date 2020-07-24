BS6 Honda bikes and scooters cross 1 million unit sales: Activa 6G, Shine top contributors

HMSI ended the fiscal 2019-20 with over 6.5 lakh units sold. Now, with over 11 lakh BS6 two-wheelers sold, the company attributes this milestone primarily to the Activa 6G and Shine.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that it has crossed 1.1 million unit sales of BS6 products. The company started selling BS6 models in India six months ahead of the deadline in September 2019 with the launch of the Honda Activa 125. Also, the company ended the fiscal 2019-20 with over 6.5 lakh units sold. The company’s Activa 6G and the Shine are the biggest contributors to this growth. Honda Activa has been India’s best selling automatic scooter for years now and the new 6G avatar arrived with multiple features and changes that aim at making the scooter more comfortable and high on convenience than before. Similarly, the Honda Shine has been delivering some solid sales numbers for years now and it is currently one of the best 125cc bikes one can buy in India.

Speaking on the latest milestone, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that its a matter of great pride for Honda, that the company’s 11 advanced BS-6 models have won the vote of confidence & created a new Joy of riding amongst Customers across India. Truly, it’s #AQuietRevolution from Honda in the BSVI era as Honda’s product portfolio stands out as the Industry’s most diverse starting from 110cc scooters and motorcycles going up to 1100cc premium adventure bike. He added that as many customers are now preferring personal mobility for safety and hygiene in the challenging times of New Normal, Honda is unlocking new value with its many initiatives like online bookings, attractive retail finance schemes, industry first up to 6 year’s warranty option etc.

He concluded his statement by saying that moving forward, HMSI is confident that millions of Indians will continue to realize their dreams of mobility with Wings of Honda. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

