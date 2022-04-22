Bridgestone India launches Select Plus Concept Stores in six new cities

Bridgestone India has launched its Select Plus Concept Stores in six new cities, namely New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bangalore, Kolhapur, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Bridgestone India, part of the Bridgestone group and a global leader in tyres & rubber providing solutions, has today launched six Select Plus Concept Stores in the country. These stores are walk-through educative tyre outlets, based on a digital platform, that are aimed at helping the customers make an informed choice on tyre purchases and other related services. Bridgestone’s first such store was opened in Pune back in 2021.

Now, the brand’s six more Select Plus Concept outlets have been established in India. They are located in the national capital New Delhi, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Bangalore (Karnataka), Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu). With this launch, Bridgestone has moved a step forward on its aim to digitise its dealership stores. Based on a digital platform, these outlets feature a digital-led experience in choosing tyres, understanding various tyres and their relevance to the consumers’ driving needs.

Commenting on the announcement, Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India, said, “Bridgestone is making headways in the mobility space globally. In India, the Select Plus store is a unique and educative concept that allows us to enhance the retail experience and engage with our customers. Tyres being the only contact between the vehicle and road, play an important part in fulfilling different needs for an enjoyable and safe driving experience.”

He further added, “Through this store, we want to enable customers to make a well-informed choice best suited to their requirements. This will also help our dealers to have more walk-in customers via this differentiated in-store experience.” The host of services that will be available at Bridgestone Select+ stores include Tyre advice and information on Bridgestone’s range of tyre products, tyre selection consultation through a digital tyre selection desk, demonstration and understanding of tyre services.

