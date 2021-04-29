Breaking! Pratap Bose quits as Tata Motors’ design chief; Martin Uhlarik steps in

It is unclear where Pratap Bose who has been with the company for 14 long years is headed to. It is likely he may join Mahindra and Mahindra or some other company.

By:Updated: Apr 29, 2021 10:37 AM
Martin Uhlarik

Pratap Bose, the dynamic design head at Tata Motors has resigned. In his place, Martin Uhlarik has stepped in. The latter was the Design Head for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC). A 27-year career veteran, Uhlarik has been behind the design of many a successful global nameplate. He joined Tata Motors in the UK in 2016 and has been instrumental in the design of Impact III design language of the new vehicles. In his new role, he will continue to operate from TMETC in the UK. The three Tata Motors design centres in Pune, Italy and the UK will function under him. He will report to Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors. Uhlarik has a design degree in Industrial Design from Canada and a Transportational Design honours from Switzerland.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Uhlarik as the new Global Design Head of Tata Motors. Martin is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, keen understanding of international trends and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies. His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language. I take this opportunity to also thank Pratap for his services and wish him the best for the future.”

It is unclear where Pratap Bose who has been with the company for 14 long years is headed to. It is likely he may join Mahindra and Mahindra or some other company. His car design is what has attracted a fresh fold of customers to Tata Motors. The Tata Tigor, Tiago, Harrier and Safari have all been designed by him. Whichever car or motorcycle organisation he joins, will get a fresh lease of life. Keep watching this space!

