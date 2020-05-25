Bounce restarts operations: Sanitised scooters available with these rental plans

The Bounce scooters and bikes are being duly sanitised before and after a rider uses them.

By:Published: May 25, 2020 1:25:04 PM

Bounce, one of the biggest two-wheeler rentals in Bengaluru has restarted its operations. According to the Bengaluru administration, movement of human as well as vehicles are allowed between 7am-7pm. Bounce has started its operations with the new normal rules even in Hyderabad. These include sanitised scooters and new rental plans. The scooters are sanitised by Bounce workers using Germ Shield. Bounce claims that using this solution helps all-round protection of the vehicle from virus and bacteria for the next two-three months. A certificate too is pasted on the scooter and mentions the validity of the sanitisation process as well.

The sanitisation process workers too wear masks, protective bodywear as well as gloves while undertaking the work. What’s more, these workers are also ensuring that frontline warrior vehicles too are sanitised. They have all installed the Aargoya Setu app as well. Workers too are being encouraged to maintain social distancing as well as use a transport option that has minimum physics contact with another human being.

As for the rental plans, one can opt for a daily, long term or even annual subscription. The long term is generally for two months. If you opt for a Bounce ride share scooter or motorcycle, you get a full tank of gas as well as two helmets. Given that helmets are used by many other riders, it is advisable to carry your own unit. There is also the option of picking up the two-wheeler from designated areas and dropping it off at your convenience. A Bounce warrior, will first sanitise the scooter and then take it away for a check-up. A recent survey states that such scooters will now be preferred given the public paranoia with shared transport. It will be interesting to note many such yellow-labelled bikes and scooters scurrying around in the Bengaluru traffic in the coming days.

