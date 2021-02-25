Bosch India announces Rs 800 crore investment to turn Bengaluru campus into smart facility

Speaking at the Bosch Beyond Mobility 2021 event, Bhattacharya said the facility has been in existence for the past 68 years and the company plans to inaugurate the smart campus in 2022 (June-end), when Bosch completes 100 years in India.

Automotive components major, Bosch India said on Wednesday that it is investing around Rs 800 crore on its Adugodi facility in Bengaluru to turn it into an end-to-end smart campus, which will be inaugurated in 2022, when the German company completes 100 years in India. “In our smart campus, which is in the heart of Bengaluru, that is 75 acres of land, we will be spending approximately Rs 800 crore to make this a truly end-to-end smart campus. This is going to house, very likely, the second-highest number of Bosch employees in the world,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, regional president of Bosch group in India.

Speaking at the Bosch Beyond Mobility 2021 event, Bhattacharya said the facility has been in existence for the past 68 years and the company plans to inaugurate the smart campus in 2022 (June-end), when Bosch completes 100 years in India. The facility already houses the Bosch Siemens Home (BSH) appliances R&D applications facility, power train facility, power tools division, automotive after market, among others. “Already we house more than 3,000 software engineers which will go to a lot more, maybe 10,000 by the time we finish the building,” he noted.

Bhattacharya pointed out that post-Covid the demand for touchless automation, detecting cameras, gesture control products like entry-exit have seen an increase and the company is working closely with the government to bring about these innovations. Emphasising that R&D is the DNA of Bosch, he said, “Bosch worldwide spends 8-10% of its turnover on R&D. So if last year we had a turnover of around €71-72 billion (around Rs 6.23 lakh crore), about `50,000-60,000 crore in that range would be spent on R&D. Bosch has been spending 8-10% of its turnover on R&D for the last decade. Out of the total 4 lakh employees at Bosch worldwide, more than 71,000 employees are working for R&D. Of the total outside Germany, we have the largest R&D centre in India,” he noted.

Speaking about the progress on Bosch’s consumer appliances business, BSH Household Appliances managing director & CEO, Neeraj Bahl said dishwasher is the product which actually put the company back in business after zero turnover in April (2020). “We were already a market leader, Bosch and Siemens both, with more than 55-60% share in this segment. This is a nascent segment in India, but Covid has given a lot of opportunity. We grew by more than 60% in 2020 and the industry also grew at the same level,” he added.

On the demand for dishwashers worldwide, he said so far in 2021, if Bosch runs its factories 24 hours and 365 days a year than it will be 700,000 units of dishwashers short. “So we are planning to ship dishwashers to India and the business case has been presented. God willing may be we will start dishwashers in India in the next two years. We will be the only company to do that as we have the capacity and the space,” Bahl said.

“For fridge, we have spent close to Rs 300 crore on our refrigerator plant and it is in the same premises where we manufacture our front loading washing machines. So the plant is ready and we have started production. But as the BSH standards and Bosch standards, we will go in for extreme testing environments at approximately 20 locations in India. So that is a 9-month period and start of sales is October 2021, wherein we promise to giver 27-30 models starting from 260 litres up to 390 litres, all convertible,” he added.

