BMW Group India appoints Vikram Pawah as President after Rudratej Singh’s demise

Vikram Pawah will take over the said role starting August 2020, along with his present role as CEO of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. He has been with the BMW Group since January 2017 and in August 2018, he was appointed as the CEO of Australia and New Zealand businesses.

By:Published: June 21, 2020 10:41 AM

 

BMW Group India on Saturday announced the appointment of Vikram Pawah to head its India operations. BMW Group India consists of BMW, MINI, Motorrad.  This is besides his current role as CEO at BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. In April, the sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, the then president and CEO, created an unprecedented situation for the group in India. Since then, Arlindo Teixeira, chief financial officer, has been carrying out the role as acting president at the group, said a BMW Group statement here on Saturday. Rudratej Singh had joined BMW Group India in August 2019 after quitting Royal Enfield as its president for a few years. In a statement here on Saturday, BMW Group India said, Vikram Pawah had been appointed as its president effective August 1, 2020, along with his present role as CEO of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. Pawah has been with the BMW Group since January 2017, when he joined the India office as the president. In August 2018, he was appointed as the CEO of Australia and New Zealand businesses, where he has successfully steered the company into a position of strength in the luxury car segment.

Before joining the BMW Group India, Pawah was the MD of Harley-Davidson India. Hendrik von Kuenheim, senior vice-president, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group, said, “Under the leadership of Vikram Pawah, BMW Group has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained/significant momentum in both Indian and Australian luxury car markets. As a priority market, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development of the luxury automotive segment. Pawah brings excellent preconditions to navigate BMW Group India in a challenging business situation due the ongoing corona pandemic. We are confident that his strategic thinking, hands-on approach and ability to drive people will navigate the organisation in these turbulent times.”

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.

