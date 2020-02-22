Birla Carbon, GranBio introduce bio-based tyre compound: Improved rolling resistance & fuel economy

Utilisation of nanocellulose in tyres has been an active area of R&D throughout the industry. However, effective dispersion of hydrophilic nanocellulose into hydrophobic rubber formulations had been a persistent problem.

By:Published: February 22, 2020 2:32:12 PM

Birla Carbon and GranBio Technologies have announced the introduction of their patent-pending NDC rubber masterbatch for qualification by tire and rubber companies. The breakthrough in NDC masterbatch is the result of a three-year joint development program between the two companies designed to address growing sustainability demands from the tire industry both in terms of improving tyre rolling resistance and vehicle fuel economy through enabling the incorporation of sustainable, bio-derived nanocellulose into commercial rubber compounds.

The utilisation of nanocellulose in rubber goods and tyres has been an active area of research and development throughout the industry. However, effective dispersion of hydrophilic nanocellulose into hydrophobic rubber formulations has been a persistent problem that has previously hindered widespread uptake by the rubber industry.

“At Birla Carbon, we focus on the market trends and work closely with our customers to understand where they need help delivering value. A key product innovation goal of our tire customers is to increase the amount of renewable raw materials in their tires through product innovation.” He further added, “The NDCTM masterbatch enables delivery of this goal while maintaining or improving tire properties and performance,” Dale Clark, Chief Technology Officer, Birla Carbon said.

Also read: JK Tyre launches new smart tyre range with Bluetooth connectivity for improved fuel efficiency

“This is a significant milestone in GranBio’s commercialisation of its breakthrough BioPlus nanocellulose technology. GranBio Technologies is committed to bringing renewable technologies to the market to improve sustainability while providing improved product functionality for our customers. We are proud to be partnering with Birla Carbon to bring this solution to market and look forward to seeing the first commercial products literally on the road,” shared Kenneth Hill, Chief Commercial Officer, GranBio Technologies.

The NDC masterbatch overcomes traditional dispersion challenges by combining several synergistic innovations developed by our team members including GranBio’s patented hydrophobic form of nanocellulose.

The breakthrough in nanocellulose technology for rubber compounds provides many advantages and benefits for the rubber compounder including easy dispersing, convenient, dust-free handling and integration into formulations along with increased use of renewable raw materials and improvements in fuel economy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

3D scanner to be installed at Mohali to reduce road accidents by identifying exact reasons

3D scanner to be installed at Mohali to reduce road accidents by identifying exact reasons

New Honda Shine 125 launched: Higher mileage, BS6 engine, new features

New Honda Shine 125 launched: Higher mileage, BS6 engine, new features

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Large touchscreen with segment first features!

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Large touchscreen with segment first features!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year