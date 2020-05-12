Bentley resumes operations: More than 250 COVID-19 prevention practices in place at factory

Bentley has started production of the Mulsanne and Bentayga models as of now.

Bentley, amongst other luxury carmakers has resumed its factory operations. The resumption of production begins in a phased manner and at present, only 1,700 employees have reported at the Crewe, England, facility. To ensure social distancing, production starts at 50 per cent of the total capacity while double stage times too are being implemented. COVID-19 prevention practices numbering more than 250 are being put in place. These include one-way paths, temperature checks as well as using gloves and masks at all times. Bentley has also reconfigured the factory washrooms to ensure that only very few people can use it at one time. Bentley has also stepped up the cleaning and sanitisation process at the facility. The workforce present at the factory has been apprised to avoid large meetings and the like.

Apart from this, plastic partitions have been designed to ensure that there is distancing. Staggered times are being followed as well. Even entry to the plant workers to the facility is restricted and staggered. Bentley expects the rest of the crew to join the manufacturing process by mid-June. At present, the company has started making the Bentayga as well as Mulsanne models. The production of the Continental GT and the Flying Spur will begin from next week.

Commenting on the production restart, Adrian Hallmark, CEO and chairman, Bentley Motors, said: “Now is the right time for the business to come back stronger. We have introduced extensive new working measures to protect our colleagues, our families and our customers and we are confident, following the work of so many people, that being at Bentley will be as safe for our colleagues as being anywhere else.

