BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

BattRE's dealer network, at present, stands at more than 120 showrooms whereas there have been around 100 charging stations that have been set up.

BattRE, a renowned two-wheeler electric company is looking to up its production capacity. The company which has earmarked land for its new factory in Jaipur, wants to double its production by June 2021. At present, the company’s factory can churn out 1,000 bikes in a month. By doubling its production capacity, the company also wants to launch new products in the Indian market. We believe these could be new electric scooters as well as bikes. There could also be new electric cycles. The dealer network at present stands at more than 120 showrooms whereas there have been around 100 charging stations that have been set up. Launched in June 2019, the company boasts products like Batt:RE ONE; Batt:Re LO:EV; Batt:RE IOT; Batt:RE gps:ie and Batt:RE E-Cycles.

Speaking at the occasion, Founder of BattRE Nishchal Chaudhary said, “Building futuristic, minimal and confident commute for an urban set up powered by internet & GPS connection, is our specialisation. We manufacture India’s first LFP powered electric scooter which is capable of 2000 recharge cycles, with upto 42ah capacity and 110 kms per charge in actual conditions. We aim to make a more efficient, more powerful vehicle going forward and have invested in technology accordingly. Our next plan is to come up with motorbikes with the same features like convenience, affordability, safety, efficiency and styling. All products of BattRE are conceptualised based on customer feedback and market requirement. We believe this is the future and environmental concerns will turn more aware consumers into customers of e-vehicles.”

We at Express Drives are waiting to get our hands on a BattRE product. So far, it has eluded us. Hopefully, this year, we should be getting one. Do bookmark this page as we will be getting you all the juicy bits about the product and its everyday useability. Until then, stay safe, stay home and maintain social distancing.

