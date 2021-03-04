BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

BattRE's dealer network, at present, stands at more than 120 showrooms whereas there have been around 100 charging stations that have been set up.

By:March 4, 2021 6:12 PM

BattRE, a renowned two-wheeler electric company is looking to up its production capacity. The company which has earmarked land for its new factory in Jaipur, wants to double its production by June 2021. At present, the company’s factory can churn out 1,000 bikes in a month. By doubling its production capacity, the company also wants to launch new products in the Indian market. We believe these could be new electric scooters as well as bikes. There could also be new electric cycles. The dealer network at present stands at more than 120 showrooms whereas there have been around 100 charging stations that have been set up. Launched in June 2019, the company boasts products like Batt:RE ONE; Batt:Re LO:EV; Batt:RE IOT; Batt:RE gps:ie and Batt:RE E-Cycles.

Speaking at the occasion, Founder of BattRE Nishchal Chaudhary said, “Building futuristic, minimal and confident commute for an urban set up powered by internet & GPS connection, is our specialisation. We manufacture India’s first LFP powered electric scooter which is capable of 2000 recharge cycles, with upto 42ah capacity and 110 kms per charge in actual conditions. We aim to make a more efficient, more powerful vehicle going forward and have invested in technology accordingly. Our next plan is to come up with motorbikes with the same features like convenience, affordability, safety, efficiency and styling. All products of BattRE are conceptualised based on customer feedback and market requirement. We believe this is the future and environmental concerns will turn more aware consumers into customers of e-vehicles.”

We at Express Drives are waiting to get our hands on a BattRE product. So far, it has eluded us. Hopefully, this year, we should be getting one. Do bookmark this page as we will be getting you all the juicy bits about the product and its everyday useability. Until then, stay safe, stay home and maintain social distancing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles

Skoda Kushaq interior look revealed in early sketches: Global reveal on March 18

Skoda Kushaq interior look revealed in early sketches: Global reveal on March 18

Next-gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 clearest picture emerges: Here's what we know so far!

Next-gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 clearest picture emerges: Here's what we know so far!

Hero Xpulse 200T BS6 specs revealed: Bike despatches begin

Hero Xpulse 200T BS6 specs revealed: Bike despatches begin

First-ever streetlamp electric vehicle charger launched: Magenta to install 1000 units in 2021

First-ever streetlamp electric vehicle charger launched: Magenta to install 1000 units in 2021

Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V