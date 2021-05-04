Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Recently, Bajaj Group has aided in the procurement of 12 Oxygen plants to provide over 5,000 LPM of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals.

By:May 4, 2021 7:54 PM
Bajaj Group has worked with the government, local administration and a network of 200-plus NGO partners to provide food relief to stranded migrants, upgrade urban and rural healthcare facilities, and provide healthcare devices and livelihood support for returned migrants.

Bajaj Group has announced additional financial support of Rs 200 Crore towards COVID-19 response. The company said in a press statement that the financial support will be utilized to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges and also to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic. Recently, Bajaj Group has aided in the procurement of 12 Oxygen plants to provide over 5,000 LPM of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The latest contribution is in addition to Rs 100 Crore donated by the Bajaj Group last year, to support the COVID-19 response in India.

The company says that working with the Government, local administration, and their network of 200+ NGO partners, it has supported various projects to ensure that desired help and support was extended to those who needed the most including immediate food relief to stranded migrants, upgradation of urban and rural healthcare facilities, provision of key healthcare devices, and livelihood support for returned migrants.

Bajaj Group says that in addition to its ongoing efforts, it will also work with the local authorities and NGO partners to further upgrade the rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities and also, enhance the availability of oxygen and critical medical supplies for COVID-19 treatment and raise awareness around COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and also support the vaccination drive for the most vulnerable sections of the society.

