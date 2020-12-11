Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube yet again and this can be attributed to a number of factors. Here's how much the two EVs sold in India last month along with their cumulative sales.

By:December 11, 2020 1:26 PM

 

The sales figures for the month of November 2020 are out! The good news is that the auto industry that was badly hit especially with the Covid-19 pandemic is now showing some signs of recovery and in fact, some segments have also started reporting positive sales growth. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has shared the sales data for last month and the same lists the sales numbers for two electric scooters by two mainstream manufacturers – TVS and Bajaj Auto. So, the dynamics are quite the same this time as well, as Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has beaten TVS’ iQube yet again! The Chetak managed to find as many as 264 homes in November 2020 compared to the iQube that managed to see a sale of just 99 units. This can be attributed to a number of factors.

Bajaj Chetak has been on sale through 5 dealerships in Pune and 13 in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the TVS iQube has been retailing via 10 TVS dealerships in Bengaluru. That said, Bajaj Auto has a better presence in terms of the availability of the Chetak and it is retailing the scooter through more dealerships compared to TVS. Also, retro classic styling has been a tried and tested philosophy and it’s been a proven fact that Indians love old school, vintage styled, retro classic inspired vehicles.

Also Read Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Now, talking of the cumulative sales figures for both these electric scooters for the period April to November 2020, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter witnessed 1,122 unit sales while the TVS iQube registered just 234 unit sales. Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube are currently the only two electric scooters on sale in India by mainstream manufacturers. Soon, these will be joined by Suzuki Burgman electric that we spotted very recently on the roads of Delhi. Check out the details on the same by clicking the link above this paragraph!

