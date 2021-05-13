Bajaj Auto’s Covid-19 support measures for employees: Upto 2 years salary, 250-bed facilities & more

During the first wave, Bajaj had started a 32-bed facility at its Akurdi plant and this was in addition to its other Covid centres in Waluj (200 beds), Chakan (16-bed) and Pantnagar (15-bed).

Bajaj Auto has announced multiple support measures for its employees amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pune-based manufacturer says that under the new policy, in the unfortunate event of an employee’s death due to Covid-19, the brand will be offering monetary support up to a period of two years after their demise. Moreover, Bajaj will also assist in dependant children’s education till graduation in any field of their choice. In addition, there will be a 5-year hospitalisation insurance for all the family members of the deceased employee. Bajaj Group pledged a total of Rs 300 crore towards various government, local administration and NGO initiatives, including procurement of 12 oxygen plants and several other respiratory support equipment.

Moreover, Bajaj Auto started facilities for tests and treatment at its multiple Covid care facilities and all these have been equipped with professional medical care and 24×7 monitoring. The company has also extended the support of its engineers who have worked closely with the government authorities to audit the oxygen systems at over 70 hospitals across Maharashtra to prevent the wastage of this resource. During the first wave, Bajaj had started a 32-bed facility at its Akurdi plant and this was in addition to its other Covid centers in Waluj (200 beds), Chakan (16-bed), and Pantnagar (15-bed).

The company says that while a certain proportion of beds are reserved for the company’s employees and its staff, the remaining can serve the requirements of the respective communities. Bajaj says that starting June 2020, over 4,400 tests were conducted in-house to help employees, family members, contract workmen in the early detection of infection. The Waluj center was set up under the aegis of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital and the same began as a 36-bed facility in June 2020 that is now a 200-bed facility. The facility was started for Bajaj Auto’s workers and their families but now serves not just its employees but also the community around the company’s plant.

The company claims that over 1,140 patients have recovered at this facility. Furthermore, Bajaj Auto says that as a part of the initiatives in Waluj, the oxygen production project at the Primary Health Centre that has been set up on behalf of the Janakidevi Bajaj Foundation has also been inaugurated very recently. The company has also tied up with Akurdi Hospital and the Pune Municipal Corporation in order to set up vaccination camps to vaccinate its employees, their families, and the extended workforce. Bajaj says that it is also talking to vaccine providers in accordance with the rules framed by the government for the procurement of vaccines.

