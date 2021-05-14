Bajaj Auto to pay two years’ salary, education assistance to kin of employees lost to Covid-19

The company will also offer education assistance of Rs 1 lakh per child per annum up to Class XII and Rs 5 lakh per annum for graduation for two children. Medical insurance for the dependents has also been extended for 60 months. These benefits will be over and above other life insurance benefits offered by the company.

Automotive company Bajaj Auto on Thursday said it will provide compassionate benefits, including payment of monthly salary up to Rs 2 lakh for 24 months, to families of its employees who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The company will also offer education assistance of Rs 1 lakh per child per annum up to Class XII and Rs 5 lakh per annum for graduation for two children. Medical insurance for the dependents has also been extended for 60 months. These benefits will be over and above other life insurance benefits offered by the company, it said.

Bajaj Auto said the benefits policy would be applicable from April 1, 2020, since the onset of the pandemic.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, said, “When asked how we should treat others, Ramana Maharshi replied, ‘There are no others’. It is with this sense of oneness that we shall do our utmost for any extended families of Bajaj Auto who might be devastated by the loss of their loved ones who went beyond the call of duty in the face of this pandemic.”

Bajaj Group has already committed Rs 300 crore to support initiatives by the government, local administration and NGOs to fight Covid-19, including the procurement of 12 oxygen plants and respiratory support equipment, since the onset of the pandemic last year. Bajaj Auto’s engineers have been working closely with government authorities to audit oxygen systems at more than 70 hospitals across Maharashtra.

The company has created Covid-19 care facilities of more than 250 beds across all plant locations to serve its employees, their families and the community. During the first wave, the company set up a 32-bed facility at its Akurdi plant, which operates from eight buildings and provides free treatment by trained medical personnel. This was in addition to its 200-bed centre in Waluj, 16 beds at Chakan and 15 at Pantnagar.

The Waluj centre has been set up under the aegis of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital. This Covid care centre began as a 36-bed facility in June 2020 and has since been expanded to a 200-bed facility. It was started for Bajaj Auto’s workers and their families, but now also serves the community around the plant. More than 1,140 patients have recovered at this facility.

As part of the initiatives in Waluj, an oxygen production project set up at the primary health centre on behalf of Janakidevi Bajaj Foundation was inaugurated recently.

Starting from June 2020, the company has carried out more than 4,400 tests in-house to help employees, family members, contract workmen in early detection of infection. It has distributed 7,500 food packets, and continues to distribute more, from its Akurdi plant in response to an appeal by the MIDC. The company has also helped local police with motorcycles and supported autorickshaw drivers with food packets during the lockdown.

