Bajaj Auto retains tag as top automobile exporter in the country

Lockdowns caused by the rise in COVID-19 cases have resulted in lower sales for many manufacturers but Bajaj Auto has managed to gain the top spot when it comes to exporting two and three-wheelers. The company has exported vehicles to 79 countries and accounted for the majority of exports in FY21.

Bajaj Auto continues to be the largest exporter of automobiles in the country, accounting for almost 60% of the motorcycle and three-wheeler exports in FY21. The company exported 52% of its volumes to 79 countries and reported an export income of `12,687crore in the fiscal. The company has crossed exports of two million units for the third time in a row.

For FY21, motorcycle exports were at 18.6 million units and three-wheeler exports were at 2.57 lakh units. However, total exports declined by 5% to 20,54,247 units. Bajaj Auto said it has started FY22 with a strong exports performance, exporting 2,21,603 units in April. Exports accounted for 63% of the total sales of 3,48,173 units in April.

In FY21, Bajaj Auto sold over 1.25 million units of Pulsar globally. The partnership with KTM had been a success with nearly 50% of KTM’s annual global sales being jointly designed by KTM and Bajaj and manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan facility. Over 80% of Bajaj Auto’s exports come from markets where it enjoys the first or second position.

Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto, said the wide range of motorcycles that covered the entire spectrum from entry, middle and up to premium level segments allowed them to engage with a wide spectrum of customers, from the mototaxi driver in Africa to the adventure seeker in Europe. “This versatility is of enormous value in managing the current volatility as well as uncertainty and to keep the wheels of business moving,” Sharma said.

The company’s global sales have earned over $14 billion of foreign exchange over the last decade, with a cumulative 18 million vehicles exported over the last 10 years, a company release said. Its market capitalisation of `1,10,864 crore as on April 30 was nearly double of the next largest two-wheeler company in India, it said.

