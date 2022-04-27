Bajaj Auto posts highest-ever annual turnover: More than 4.3 million vehicles sold in FY22

Despite a dip in volumes during Q4, Bajaj Auto managed to sell more vehicles in FY22 compared to FY21. Supply chain woes continue to plague the manufacturer.

Homegrown automaker, Bajaj Auto Limited has shared its Q4 and FY22 sales results. While the company struggled in the last quarter, compared to the same period last year, the overall sales in FY22 have moved in a positive direction. Domestic and international sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles crossed the 4.3 million mark and resulted in a turnover of Rs 34,354 crore in FY22. The company also posted a profit of Rs 1,469 crore in Q4 which is 10 per cent more than the same period last year.

Q4 FY22 Q4FY21 % FY22 FY21 % Domestic Two-wheelers 3,39,100 4,87,731 -30% 16,41,084 18,09,375 -9% CV 50,055 46,388 8% 1,60,723 1,09,292 47% Sub-total 3,89,155 5,34,119 -27% 18,01,807 19,18,667 -6% Exports Two-wheelers 5,19,991 5,59,901

-7% 21,95,772 17,96,518 22% CV 67,505 75,644 -11% 3,10,854 2,57,729 21% Sub-total 5,87,496 6,35,545 -8% 25,06,626 20,54,247 22% Total Two-wheelers 8,59,091 10,47,632 -18% 38,36,856 36,05,893 6% CV 1,17,560 1,22,032 -4% 4,71,577 3,67,021 28% Total 9,76,651 11,69,664 -17% 43,08,433 39,72,914 8%

A close look at the numbers shows that the Pune-based company moved a total of 43,08,433 units in FY22. These numbers are 8 per cent higher than the results of FY21. Two-wheeler domestic sales were down by 30 per cent in Q4 and 9 per cent in FY22. The CV segment has been faring much better and there has been an increase in domestic sales in the last quarter and the entire year as well. The international business saw a net growth of 22 per cent in the two-wheeler department and 21 per cent in the commercial vehicle segment. The company managed to sell more than 2.5 million vehicles this year, compared to around 2 million in the last financial year.

The company said that it was still struggling with supply chain challenges and this was the reason behind the lower numbers in Q4. In the domestic commercial vehicle category, the company saw a growth of 47 per cent against an industry growth of 21 per cent. This has resulted in Bajaj owning a 62 per cent market share, an improvement of 10.9 per cent when compared to FY21.

In India, Bajaj is known for selling a wide variety of two-wheelers under their brand. These go from 100cc to 250cc and include names like Pulsar, Platina and Dominar. The company also sells many performance-oriented two-wheelers under the KTM brand. In the commercial space, Bajaj has their RE three-wheeler and Qute four-wheeler.