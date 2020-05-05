Bajaj Auto is India’s biggest two-wheeler exporter during lockdown: Domestic sales nil!

For the first time in the history of independent India, auto manufacturers are reporting zero domestic sales.

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2020. During the said period, the Pune-based manufacturer reported zero domestic sales with the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown due to which the production facilities and dealerships are shut. However, Bajaj Auto managed to retain its tag of India’s biggest two-wheeler exporter even during the lockdown. In order to be precise, the company exported a total of 32,009 two-wheelers to the overseas markets last month, Bajai Auto stated. Now coming to the commercial vehicles, the company says that it has sold zero units in the domestic market last month. However, Bajaj Auto managed to export 5,869 units of commercial vehicles during April 2020.

Now, summing up the sales figures, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 37,878 units of vehicles last month, which is down by a whopping 91 percent as it sold 4,23,315 units in the month of April 2019. In other news, Bajaj Auto launched multiple BS6 bikes during the Covid-19 lockdown like the Pulsar 125 and Platina 110 H-Gear. Moreover, the entire Bajaj Discover range has been removed from the company’s official website for India, hinting towards an end to 17 years of its journey in India.

The current lockdown that was earlier slated to end on 3rd May has now been extended by two weeks. Almost all states in India are divided into red, orange and green zones having different restriction levels in terms of public and essential goods movement. These zones will also be revised every week depending on the number of cases. Talking of the Covid-19 status, the deadly virus has claimed over 1,500 lives and the total number of cases have crossed 46,000 across the country.

