Bajaj Auto is India’s biggest two-wheeler exporter during lockdown: Domestic sales nil!

For the first time in the history of independent India, auto manufacturers are reporting zero domestic sales.

By:Published: May 5, 2020 11:25:31 AM

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2020. During the said period, the Pune-based manufacturer reported zero domestic sales with the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown due to which the production facilities and dealerships are shut. However, Bajaj Auto managed to retain its tag of India’s biggest two-wheeler exporter even during the lockdown. In order to be precise, the company exported a total of 32,009 two-wheelers to the overseas markets last month, Bajai Auto stated. Now coming to the commercial vehicles, the company says that it has sold zero units in the domestic market last month. However, Bajaj Auto managed to export 5,869 units of commercial vehicles during April 2020.

Now, summing up the sales figures, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 37,878 units of vehicles last month, which is down by a whopping 91 percent as it sold 4,23,315 units in the month of April 2019. In other news, Bajaj Auto launched multiple BS6 bikes during the Covid-19 lockdown like the Pulsar 125 and Platina 110 H-Gear. Moreover, the entire Bajaj Discover range has been removed from the company’s official website for India, hinting towards an end to 17 years of its journey in India.

The current lockdown that was earlier slated to end on 3rd May has now been extended by two weeks. Almost all states in India are divided into red, orange and green zones having different restriction levels in terms of public and essential goods movement. These zones will also be revised every week depending on the number of cases. Talking of the Covid-19 status, the deadly virus has claimed over 1,500 lives and the total number of cases have crossed 46,000 across the country.

Stay tuned with us for such updates! Also, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe amid the ongoing situation in the interest of public safety and yours too!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard