Bajaj Auto becomes first two-wheeler maker to cross market cap of Rs 1 lakh crore

Bajaj Auto has announced investment of Rs 650 crore in a fourth plant to be built at Chakan in Pune for manufacturing the premium range of motorcycles and electric two-wheelers

Bajaj Auto has become the first two-wheeler company globally to cross-market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore. The share price of Bajaj Auto closed at Rs 3,479 per share on the NSE on Friday, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 100,670.76 crore. Bajaj Auto has reached this milestone as it celebrates the 75th year of its operations, a company release said.

Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto said, the company’s sharp focus on the motorcycles category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM combined with global ambitions have made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe.

Bajaj Auto’s market cap is considerably higher than all other domestic two-wheeler companies, and a market capitalisation of over Rs 1 lakh crore has not been achieved before by any international two-wheeler company anywhere in the world, the company said.

Bajaj Auto has announced investment of Rs 650 crore in a fourth plant to be built at Chakan in Pune for manufacturing the premium range of motorcycles and electric two-wheelers. Bajaj exports around 15 million motorcycles to 70 countries and is expanding its global footprint with entry into Thailand this year and a proposed entry into Brazil next year.

In partnership with KTM AG of Austria, Bajaj has also designed and manufactured premium motorcycles in India for export to global markets, including to developed countries like USA and Japan. There is also a strategic alliance with Triumph UK to similarly co-design and manufacture a new range of Triumph motorcycles in India to serve global markets

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.