BAJA SAE India 2022 announced: Dates, schedule and all you need to know

SAEINDIA has announced the commencement of the 15th edition of the awaited BAJA SAEINDIA series (Digital Event). 214 entries across numerous Engineering colleges in India were received for BAJA SAEINDIA 2022, out of which 138 teams have been registered for m-BAJA while 76 teams are registered for the e-BAJA event. For those not in the know, the BAJA SAEINDIA tasks the students to conceptualize design, build, test & validate a single-seater four-wheeled All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) to take part in a series of events, being conducted in three phases this time, thereby giving the teams an opportunity to participate virtually in Phase-1 & 2 or physically in Phase-3 or both.

The pre-registration for the participating events started on June 16th, 2021, and considering the difficulties faced by the teams due to the current covid-19 outbreak, the registration deadline was extended from July 15th 2021 to August 15th, 2021. Due to the current unprecedented times, BAJA SAEINDIA 2022 edition will be held on a digital platform involving static as well as dynamic events. The BAJA SAEINDIA Organising Committee has decided to introduce the participation of international teams all over the world till Phase-2, for both, mBAJA and eBAJA.

In order to promote clean energy-efficient solutions to the automotive future, the new eBAJA teams participating shall be provided financial support of Rs 1 Lakh upon completing 5 laps in the endurance race which would be conducted in Phase 3 as per the registration guidelines. BAJA SAEINDIA has also allowed the team that has reached the 25 members limit, to add 5 more girl team members without any additional amount in the registration fee to promote gender diversity.

The first leg (Phase 1) i.e. Preliminary Round is scheduled in September 2021 and the same will be focusing on the virtual presentation of the ATVs of the teams. The two-day event will include a virtual Inauguration and presentations from teams showcasing the Design Reports of their buggy, an Automotive/Rulebook quiz, and evaluation. Following this, the second leg i.e. Phase 2, will incorporate Virtual Dynamic Events with the help of Automotive Simulation Software combined with Digital Static Events for the 2022 edition. The tentative schedule of this phase is December 2021 and this will include Virtual Static Events Evaluation such as Design, Cost, Manufacturing & Sales Presentation.

Moreover, it will include Dynamic Events like Acceleration, Brake, Gradeability, Suspension & Traction, Manoeuvrability, and All-Terrain Performance held virtually through IPG CarMaker software. During the event, SAEINDIA also signed MoU with Chitkara University, Cambridge Group of Institutions and also, IPG CarMaker to kick start the event.

