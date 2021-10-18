Automovill to expand to 20 cities: Will increase reach in western part of India

Mobility start-up Automovill has secured a fresh round of funding from AngelBay that will help bolster the company’s presence across the country.

By:October 18, 2021 3:42 PM
Mridu Das_Founder and CEO, Chinmay Baruah, Co-Founder, Raman Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO

Car after-sales service provider, Automovill has received top-up funding to expand into newer cities and improve infrastructure. Back in July, Automovill had secured USD 500,000 in bridge funding from Mumbai Angels Network and has now raised an undisclosed amount from Angel Bay. This top-up round saw participation from Santosh Chandra CEO at Essar Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, and executives from Google and PWC.

Automovill is currently present in 12 cities in India and has served more than 1 lakh orders. They are already serving customers in major cities like Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Kolkata and more. This additional funding will be used in expanding Automovill’s reach to a total of 20 cities by the end of the current fiscal year. The focus will be to have a better presence in the western part of India. They will also be hiring more people and upgrading their tech in order to enhance the reach and quality of their service. The brand is ambitious to provide tech-enabled solutions to customers, and ensure a top-notch experience in terms of B2B car service management.

“Automovill has been expanding at a great pace, clocking impressive numbers. With technology disrupting the auto service sector there is a huge scope that still needs to be leveraged. Investing in one of the fastest growing mobility startups reinstates the wider horizons that are yet to be explored,” said Sorabh Agarwal, Co-founder of AngelBay.

“The growth in the auto service sector has been overwhelming. People are avoiding shared mobility which has given a boost to private vehicles and associated services. We are already spread across 12 cities getting a good response, which has motivated us to penetrate deeper into the market. With the support of right investors we are able to raise consecutive rounds and catalyse our growth rate,”  said Mridu Mahendra Das, Co-founder & CEO, Automovill.

