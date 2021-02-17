Automotive players need to work wisely to meet required semiconductors demand: EY Report

Stating that for semiconductors, automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) compete with other industries like IT, consumer electronics, mobile and medical equipment that witnessed unprecedented demand during COVID-19, the report said weak semiconductor supplies have hit car sales in India.

By:Updated: Feb 17, 2021 4:38 PM
Representational image

 

With the global semiconductor industry finding it hard to cater to increased demand, automotive players will have to wisely work to get hold of the required demand of semiconductors for their continued survival and growth, according to a report by consultancy firm EY. Automakers would need modern day intelligent digital planning solutions to assess risks in advance and the ones who do this will mitigate their risks better and win more often in the market, said EY. Stating that for semiconductors, automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) compete with other industries like IT, consumer electronics, mobile and medical equipment that witnessed unprecedented demand during COVID-19, the report said weak semiconductor supplies have hit car sales in India.

While demand for automobiles went down initially due to decreased consumer mobility due to work from home and lockdowns during the onset of the pandemic, on the contrary the pandemic also witnessed an increase in demand of high-end TVs, mobile phones, entertainment systems and laptops to serve the “forced to stay at home consumers”, it added.

“As the world began to recuperate from the impact of COVID-19, auto OEMs started to witness steady increase. At present, the positive demand of automobiles has started to come back and we see that the semiconductor industry is finding it hard to cater to the increasing demand,” the report said. It further said: “Automotive players will have to wisely bring back the ball of the pendulum on their side to get hold of the required demand of semiconductors for their continued survival and growth.”

Commenting on the situation, EY India Partner and Automotive Sector Leader Vinay Raghunath said: “Today, semiconductors are an essential part of the DNA of new age gadgets spanning smartphones, laptops and cars. The post-COVID demand growth across sectors has created a sudden splurge in demand for semiconductors which is another supply chain constraint that automotive manufacturers need to prioritise and address.”

While the current semiconductor shortage will certainly revive with time, EY India Partner and Supply Chain Leader Yugesh Aglawe however said other similar disruptions may occur again. “Automobile manufacturers should make use of rapid what-if scenario modelling capabilities that are available in modern day intelligent digital planning solutions to assess such risks in advance. The ones who do this will mitigate their risks better and win more often in the market,” Aglawe added.

The EY report said with semiconductor manufacturing being a complex global intertwined ecosystem, it has led to a supply chain that is vulnerable to macroeconomics, natural disasters and other factors. “Semiconductor companies operate in several different countries and jurisdictions with country specific and international laws relating to health and environment regulations. One such example is the equipment for lithography, a vital step needed for front-end manufacturing, an area where one player commands more than 80 per cent of the market share,” it said. The current semiconductor shortage will certainly revive to meet the increasing demands of the present day, provided it is well collaborated with the latest digital technologies such as analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, among others, the report added. This can tremendously help restore the intelligent and smart supply chain. And yet again, the automotive sector will breathe in greener pastures, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives