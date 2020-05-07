TVS, Royal Enfield, MRF and more resume operations in a staggered manner amid Covid-19 lockdown

At their manufacturing facilities, the companies have undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure a safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and the highest standards of hygiene.

After six weeks of closure due to Covid-19, auto-majors like TVS Motor, Royal Enfield, Isuzu Motors and tyre major MRF on Wednesday announced resumption of operations at their respective plants, after state governments and local authorities gave permission. Honda Cars India is planning to restart operations in its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan sometime next week. With the resumption of operations at ports as well dealerships (in a small way) across the country, all the auto majors have decided to resume operations, albeit in a gradual manner and as per SOPs and guidelines laid down by both the state and central governments.

TVS Motor on Wednesday said that it has commenced operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. A comprehensive preparedness manual has been designed for TVS Motor employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of the virus. At all its manufacturing facilities, the company has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene, said a press statement.

Honda Cars India said several of its associates were able to come to the Tapukara plant on Tuesday for preparatory work including equipment check, training protocols, safety declaration etc. However, in order to resume production even at lower level and in single shift, the company said it requires manpower living in the neighbourhood and also from nearby areas of Dharuhera, Rewari, etc. “Currently, it appears difficult to get the required manpower due to the travel restrictions and start production as per our plan. We will keep assessing the manpower availability and also supply chain position closely to take a decision on when to start production,” the company said.

Regarding its Greater Noida facility, the company said it will approach the operations resumption once it gets necessary permissions from the authorities and also overcome the challenge of manpower availability. Royal Enfield said that its manufacturing operations at its Oragadam plant near Chennai resumed operations on Wednesday in a staggered manner. In a communication to stock exchanges, it said subsequent to the new directives issued by the government on May 1, 2020 with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, Royal Enfield has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities starting May 6, 2020.

“Our manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, India will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift.” Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation. There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitisation. Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities, Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal ner Chennai, will be started in a phased manner. All other office locations including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre will continue to remain closed, and employees will work from home as of now.

Royal Enfield further said that while the majority of its dealer network will continue to remain closed, around 120 dealerships have begun partial operations. “We expect around 300 dealerships, in all, to be operational by mid-May with strict safety measures and social distancing norms will be followed at dealerships as well.” Tyre major MRF too said that based on the various relaxations and guidelines issued by the state and central governments and permissions from local authorities, the company has partially resumed its operations in most of its plants with restricted manpower. Some of the stocking points have also partially resumed operations. The continuance of operations in these places however depends on directives of local authorities, issued from time to time, based on incidence of Covid 19 cases in the area concerned. The operations will be scaled up as and when authorities relax the restrictions imposed on the operations, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Similarly, utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday said it has received approvals from local authorities to resume operations at its plant in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh. Stating that it has begun preparations to restart activities at the plant, the company said it aims to start supply of vehicles at the earliest. “It will coordinate with all component manufacturers to serve both domestic and export customers,” Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.