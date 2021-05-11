Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Over the two days of the virtual fair, around 1,200 products were on display including seven product demonstrations which provided prospective buyers with a wide variety of options to choose from.

By:Updated: May 11, 2021 1:02 PM

The first ever virtual components show (yes, this is the what will be called the new normal) in India was hosted by ACMA Automechanika. Over the two days of the virtual fair, around 1,200 products were on display including seven product demonstrations which provided prospective buyers with a wide variety of options to choose from. The visitors also got an opportunity to gain knowledge about these products as well. Crucial industry-related topics too were covered by experts during this fair. Some of the innovations that were on display there included FEAD Belt Tensioners by Schaeffler India that minimises slippages, friction, belt fluttering and more. Makino also displayed its Centrifugal Clutch Assembly that minimises vibrations and is easy-to-install.

Others included a Septone foam wash by ITW Chemin and this product claims to enhance the paint quality of the vehicle by 20 per cent and is eco-friendly. The speakers at the various topics did help the audience understand different aspects of business and how it affects the overall demographic. Debashis Satpathy, the VP–Automotive Aftermarket, Schaeffler India spoke about upskilling and there’s a real hunger in the market to get more knowledge to service the new generation vehicles and technologies. The aftermarket ecosystem has to come together to build a robust platform for workshops to use, to generate more business for the automotive aftermarket.

Arvind Kapur, Chairman & MD, Rico Auto Industries, suggested various ways to promote local exports, “There is definitely a lot of opportunity in terms of exports. Looking at the next 10-15 years, power train components should be a major area of focus along with safety components. It is crucial for Indian manufacturers to take a certain amount of risk and explore the production of new components that apply to the foreign automobiles, as this will gauge the interest of many international importers.”

